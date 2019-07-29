Zogenix Inc. (ZGNX)’s Financial Results Comparing With CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD)

Both Zogenix Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) and CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zogenix Inc. 45 0.00 N/A -3.26 0.00 CorMedix Inc. 9 375.13 N/A -1.64 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Zogenix Inc. and CorMedix Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Zogenix Inc. and CorMedix Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zogenix Inc. 0.00% -35% -27% CorMedix Inc. 0.00% 0% -253%

Risk & Volatility

Zogenix Inc.’s current beta is 1.97 and it happens to be 97.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, CorMedix Inc. has a 2.73 beta which is 173.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Zogenix Inc. and CorMedix Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zogenix Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 CorMedix Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Zogenix Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 28.23% and an $62.5 average target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Zogenix Inc. shares and 13.8% of CorMedix Inc. shares. About 0.3% of Zogenix Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.3% of CorMedix Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zogenix Inc. -1.86% -1.76% -21.46% -8.02% -2.14% 2.8% CorMedix Inc. -10.24% -21.92% -46.07% 6.56% 582.73% 3.26%

For the past year Zogenix Inc. was less bullish than CorMedix Inc.

Zogenix, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of central nervous system disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is the ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome. It also develops Relday, an injectable formulation of risperidone to treat the symptoms of schizophrenia and bipolar disorder in adults and teenagers with 13 years of age and older. The company was formerly known as SJ2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Zogenix, Inc. in August 2006. Zogenix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

CorMedix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and other markets. Its primary focus is on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology. The company was formerly known as Picton Holding Company, Inc. and changed its name to CorMedix, Inc. in January 2007. CorMedix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey.