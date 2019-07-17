Zogenix Inc. (ZGNX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX)

Zogenix Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) and Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zogenix Inc. 44 0.00 N/A -3.26 0.00 Chimerix Inc. 3 20.94 N/A -1.43 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Zogenix Inc. and Chimerix Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zogenix Inc. 0.00% -35% -27% Chimerix Inc. 0.00% -37.3% -35.1%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.97 beta indicates that Zogenix Inc. is 97.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Chimerix Inc. has beta of 1.43 which is 43.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Zogenix Inc. and Chimerix Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zogenix Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Chimerix Inc. 0 3 1 2.25

The average price target of Zogenix Inc. is $62.5, with potential upside of 31.41%. Competitively Chimerix Inc. has a consensus price target of $3.5, with potential downside of -2.78%. Based on the data delivered earlier, Zogenix Inc. is looking more favorable than Chimerix Inc., analysts view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Zogenix Inc. and Chimerix Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 80.1%. Zogenix Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.3%. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.3% of Chimerix Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zogenix Inc. -1.86% -1.76% -21.46% -8.02% -2.14% 2.8% Chimerix Inc. 37.83% 39.39% 73.58% 10.84% -20.69% 43.19%

For the past year Zogenix Inc. was less bullish than Chimerix Inc.

Summary

Zogenix Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Chimerix Inc.

Zogenix, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of central nervous system disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is the ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome. It also develops Relday, an injectable formulation of risperidone to treat the symptoms of schizophrenia and bipolar disorder in adults and teenagers with 13 years of age and older. The company was formerly known as SJ2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Zogenix, Inc. in August 2006. Zogenix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

Chimerix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines that address unmet medical needs in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is brincidofovir, an investigational nucleoside analog for the prevention of serious viral infections in hematopoietic or stem cell transplant recipients (HCT), as well as for the treatment of serious adenovirus infection and disease, smallpox, and BK virus infection in kidney and HCT transplant recipients. It is also developing CMX521, a nucleoside analog that is in preclinical stage for the treatment and prevention of norovirus; and CMX157, a nucleoside analog, which is in Phase II clinical stage to treat HIV and hepatitis B virus infection. It has a license agreement with ContraVir Pharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of brincidofovir and CMX157 for certain antiviral indications; and BARDA for the development of brincidofovir for the treatment of smallpox. Chimerix, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.