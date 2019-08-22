Zogenix Inc. (ZGNX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP)

Zogenix Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) and Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zogenix Inc. 45 2034.35 N/A -3.26 0.00 Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 1 0.00 N/A -0.85 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Zogenix Inc. and Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Zogenix Inc. and Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zogenix Inc. 0.00% -28.1% -22% Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Zogenix Inc. and Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zogenix Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Zogenix Inc. has a consensus target price of $62.5, and a 22.26% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Zogenix Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.3%. Comparatively, Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. has 54.73% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zogenix Inc. -0.88% -0.37% 25.25% 13.47% -14.67% 32.12% Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 17.99% 22.45% -31.82% -73.33% -90.14% -71.43%

For the past year Zogenix Inc. has 32.12% stronger performance while Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. has -71.43% weaker performance.

Summary

Zogenix Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.

Zogenix, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of central nervous system disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is the ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome. It also develops Relday, an injectable formulation of risperidone to treat the symptoms of schizophrenia and bipolar disorder in adults and teenagers with 13 years of age and older. The company was formerly known as SJ2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Zogenix, Inc. in August 2006. Zogenix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing technologies for the functional selection of stem cells in the field of regenerative medicine and stem cell therapies in Israel. It is developing the Apotainer selection kit, a shelf stem cell selection kit, based on its Powered by Cellect technology platform for allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation procedures for patients suffering from hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Kfar Saba, Israel.