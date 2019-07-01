Zogenix Inc. (ZGNX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT)

Both Zogenix Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zogenix Inc. 43 0.00 N/A -3.26 0.00 Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 9 0.00 N/A -10.10 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Zogenix Inc. and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zogenix Inc. 0.00% -35% -27% Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0.00% -416% -124.5%

Risk & Volatility

Zogenix Inc. is 97.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.97 beta. Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. on the other hand, has 1.16 beta which makes it 16.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Zogenix Inc. and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zogenix Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

Zogenix Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 29.27% and an $62.5 consensus target price. Meanwhile, Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s consensus target price is $18, while its potential upside is 180.37%. The results provided earlier shows that Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. appears more favorable than Zogenix Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Zogenix Inc. and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 17.9%. Insiders held roughly 0.3% of Zogenix Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. has 58.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zogenix Inc. -1.86% -1.76% -21.46% -8.02% -2.14% 2.8% Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. -13.96% -6.25% -18.55% -52.22% -19.21% -0.23%

For the past year Zogenix Inc. has 2.8% stronger performance while Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. has -0.23% weaker performance.

Summary

Zogenix Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

Zogenix, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of central nervous system disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is the ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome. It also develops Relday, an injectable formulation of risperidone to treat the symptoms of schizophrenia and bipolar disorder in adults and teenagers with 13 years of age and older. The company was formerly known as SJ2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Zogenix, Inc. in August 2006. Zogenix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.