Zogenix, Inc. (ZGNX) EPS Estimated At $-0.84; HISAMITSU PHARMACEUTICAL CO LTD ORDINARY (HTSUF) Shorts Increased By 3.16%

HISAMITSU PHARMACEUTICAL CO LTD ORDINARY (OTCMKTS:HTSUF) had an increase of 3.16% in short interest. HTSUF’s SI was 557,500 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 3.16% from 540,400 shares previously. It closed at $41.1 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 28, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) to report $-0.84 EPS on August, 5.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 2.44% from last quarter’s $-0.82 EPS. After having $-0.83 EPS previously, Zogenix, Inc.’s analysts see 1.20% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.41% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $48.46. About 413,749 shares traded. Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) has declined 2.14% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.57% the S&P500. Some Historical ZGNX News: 03/04/2018 – Forty Seven, Inc. Appoints Ann D. Rhoads as Chief Financial Officer; 01/05/2018 – Zogenix Reports Granting of Inducement Awards Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 28/05/2018 – Zogenix Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By JMP for May. 31; 15/05/2018 – State Street Adds Aptiv, Exits Zogenix, Cuts J&J: 13F; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys New 2.6% Position in Zogenix; 23/03/2018 – Zogenix Non-Deal Roadshow Set By LifeSci Advisors for Mar. 29; 06/03/2018 – ZOGENIX INC – QTRLY NET LOSS PER SHARE $1.17; 17/04/2018 – Zogenix Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – Zogenix to Participate in LEERINK Partners CNS Day; 27/03/2018 – Pernix Therapeutics to Resume Distribution of 20mg Dosage Strength of Zohydro ER (hydrocodone Bitartrate) With BeadTek on March 28

More notable recent Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Here’s Why Zogenix Shares Leaped 26.8% in June – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Zogenix Completes Enrollment in Phase 3 Trial of FINTEPLA® in Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Zogenix Inc (ZGNX) President and CEO Stephen J Farr Sold $1.6 million of Shares – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “GW Pharma’s Results Could Provide Further Stock Price Boost – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Zogenix, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Shift From Loss To Profit – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Zogenix had 14 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Buy” rating and $61 target in Tuesday, April 9 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Tuesday, March 12. PiperJaffray maintained the shares of ZGNX in report on Tuesday, April 9 with “Overweight” rating. On Tuesday, April 9 the stock rating was maintained by Leerink Swann with “Outperform”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Mizuho given on Friday, March 1. The stock has “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Tuesday, March 19. Northland Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 19 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Mizuho given on Tuesday, April 9.

Zogenix, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of central nervous system disorders in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.06 billion. The company's lead product candidate is the ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome. It currently has negative earnings. It also develops Relday, an injectable formulation of risperidone to treat the symptoms of schizophrenia and bipolar disorder in adults and teenagers with 13 years of age and older.