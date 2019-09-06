Zogenix Inc. (ZGNX) and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between Zogenix Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zogenix Inc. 45 1736.68 N/A -3.26 0.00 Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 3158.70 N/A -2.27 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zogenix Inc. 0.00% -28.1% -22% Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -64.1% -54.9%

Volatility and Risk

Zogenix Inc.’s 1.9 beta indicates that its volatility is 90.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s beta is 4.82 which is 382.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Zogenix Inc. and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zogenix Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Zogenix Inc.’s upside potential is 39.78% at a $61 consensus target price. On the other hand, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 53.71% and its consensus target price is $18. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Zogenix Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Zogenix Inc. shares and 24.8% of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.3% of Zogenix Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 13.78% of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zogenix Inc. -0.88% -0.37% 25.25% 13.47% -14.67% 32.12% Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.75% -24.95% -11.08% 110.54% 56.43% 256.57%

For the past year Zogenix Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Zogenix Inc.

Zogenix, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of central nervous system disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is the ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome. It also develops Relday, an injectable formulation of risperidone to treat the symptoms of schizophrenia and bipolar disorder in adults and teenagers with 13 years of age and older. The company was formerly known as SJ2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Zogenix, Inc. in August 2006. Zogenix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary synthetic cannabinoid therapeutics formulated for transdermal delivery. Its product candidates include ZYN002, which is in Phase II clinical trial for adult patients with refractory epileptic focal seizures and osteoarthritis, as well as pediatric patients with fragile X syndrome; and ZYN001 that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of fibromyalgia and peripheral neuropathic pain. The company was formerly known as AllTranz, Inc. and changed its name to Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2014. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Devon, Pennsylvania.