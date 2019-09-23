Zogenix Inc. (ZGNX) and XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTLB) Contrasting side by side

Both Zogenix Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) and XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTLB) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zogenix Inc. 45 1710.55 N/A -3.26 0.00 XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 2 0.00 N/A 1.16 1.69

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Zogenix Inc. and XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zogenix Inc. 0.00% -28.1% -22% XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% 70.3% 68.6%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.9 shows that Zogenix Inc. is 90.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. is 7.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.07 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

Zogenix Inc. and XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zogenix Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Zogenix Inc. has a consensus target price of $58.75, and a 41.81% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Zogenix Inc. and XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 11.6%. Insiders owned 0.3% of Zogenix Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1% of XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zogenix Inc. -0.88% -0.37% 25.25% 13.47% -14.67% 32.12% XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. -0.88% -15.78% -17.6% -13.17% 26.59% 13.43%

For the past year Zogenix Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.

Summary

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. beats Zogenix Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Zogenix, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of central nervous system disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is the ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome. It also develops Relday, an injectable formulation of risperidone to treat the symptoms of schizophrenia and bipolar disorder in adults and teenagers with 13 years of age and older. The company was formerly known as SJ2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Zogenix, Inc. in August 2006. Zogenix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the acquisition and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. Its lead drug candidate is hCDR1, a Phase II-ready asset for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and SjogrenÂ’s syndrome. The company also develops recombinant human erythropoietin for the treatment of multiple myeloma patients. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. has a licensing agreement with Yeda Research and Development Company Limited for the research, development, and commercialization of hCDR1. The company was formerly known as Xenograft Technologies Ltd. and changed its name to XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. in July 1995. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Raanana, Israel.