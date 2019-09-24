Zogenix Inc. (ZGNX) and Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) Contrasting side by side

Both Zogenix Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) and Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zogenix Inc. 44 1746.05 N/A -3.26 0.00 Wave Life Sciences Ltd. 28 44.92 N/A -5.16 0.00

Table 1 highlights Zogenix Inc. and Wave Life Sciences Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Zogenix Inc. and Wave Life Sciences Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zogenix Inc. 0.00% -28.1% -22% Wave Life Sciences Ltd. 0.00% -120.6% -44.3%

Volatility & Risk

Zogenix Inc. has a beta of 1.9 and its 90.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Wave Life Sciences Ltd.’s 27.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.73 beta.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Zogenix Inc. and Wave Life Sciences Ltd. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zogenix Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Wave Life Sciences Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Zogenix Inc.’s upside potential is 38.92% at a $58.75 average price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Zogenix Inc. and Wave Life Sciences Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 87.2% respectively. About 0.3% of Zogenix Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Wave Life Sciences Ltd. has 1.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zogenix Inc. -0.88% -0.37% 25.25% 13.47% -14.67% 32.12% Wave Life Sciences Ltd. -1.79% -19.99% -19.05% -40.68% -44.46% -49.07%

For the past year Zogenix Inc. had bullish trend while Wave Life Sciences Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors Zogenix Inc. beats Wave Life Sciences Ltd.

Zogenix, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of central nervous system disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is the ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome. It also develops Relday, an injectable formulation of risperidone to treat the symptoms of schizophrenia and bipolar disorder in adults and teenagers with 13 years of age and older. The company was formerly known as SJ2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Zogenix, Inc. in August 2006. Zogenix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

WAVE Life Sciences Ltd., a preclinical biopharmaceutical company, designs, develops, and commercializes nucleic acid therapeutic candidates. The company is developing nucleic acid therapeutics that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins. Its advanced therapeutic programs are in HuntingtonÂ’s disease, Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), and inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). In HuntingtonÂ’s disease, it has programs targeting HTT SNP-1 and HTT SNP-2; in DMD, targeting Exon 51; and in IBD, targeting SMAD7. The company also has product candidates in its programs targeting HTT SNP-1 and Exon 51. In addition, it has late-stage discovery programs in epidermolysis bullosa simplex, targeting KRT14 SNP-1 and KRT14 SNP-2, as well as in DMD, focuses on an additional DMD target, AcRIIb. The company has a research, license, and option agreement with Pfizer Inc. for the discovery, development, and commercialization of stereopure oligonucleotide therapeutics; and research collaboration with nLife Therapeutics S.L. exploring cell-specific targeting of nucleic-acid therapeutics in the central nervous system. WAVE Life Sciences Ltd. was founded in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.