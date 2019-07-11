Zogenix Inc. (ZGNX) and Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) Comparing side by side

We are contrasting Zogenix Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) and Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zogenix Inc. 44 0.00 N/A -3.26 0.00 Sesen Bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.54 0.00

In table 1 we can see Zogenix Inc. and Sesen Bio Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Zogenix Inc. and Sesen Bio Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zogenix Inc. 0.00% -35% -27% Sesen Bio Inc. 0.00% -73.8% -31%

Volatility & Risk

Zogenix Inc. is 97.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.97. Competitively, Sesen Bio Inc.’s 115.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.15 beta.

Analyst Ratings

Zogenix Inc. and Sesen Bio Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zogenix Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Sesen Bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Zogenix Inc. has a 30.89% upside potential and a consensus price target of $62.5. On the other hand, Sesen Bio Inc.’s potential downside is -18.37% and its average price target is $1. Based on the data given earlier, Zogenix Inc. is looking more favorable than Sesen Bio Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Zogenix Inc. and Sesen Bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 45.1% respectively. Insiders owned 0.3% of Zogenix Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 6.56% of Sesen Bio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zogenix Inc. -1.86% -1.76% -21.46% -8.02% -2.14% 2.8% Sesen Bio Inc. -3.08% 11.5% 54.58% -29.61% -55.16% -11.27%

For the past year Zogenix Inc. had bullish trend while Sesen Bio Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Zogenix Inc. beats Sesen Bio Inc.

Zogenix, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of central nervous system disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is the ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome. It also develops Relday, an injectable formulation of risperidone to treat the symptoms of schizophrenia and bipolar disorder in adults and teenagers with 13 years of age and older. The company was formerly known as SJ2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Zogenix, Inc. in August 2006. Zogenix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

Sesen Bio, Inc., a late-stage clinical company, develops next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. It develops its products based on its Targeted Protein Therapeutics (TPTs) platform. The company's lead product candidate is Vicinium, a fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. It also develops Vicinium in combination with Durvalumab, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; and Vicinium in combination with AstraZeneca's checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck. In addition, the company is developing systemically-administered TPTs, including VB6-845d for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was formerly known as Eleven Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sesen Bio, Inc. in May 2018. Sesen Bio, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.