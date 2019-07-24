Zogenix Inc. (ZGNX) and Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA) Comparing side by side

Zogenix Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) and Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zogenix Inc. 44 0.00 N/A -3.26 0.00 Savara Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -1.91 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Zogenix Inc. and Savara Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zogenix Inc. 0.00% -35% -27% Savara Inc. 0.00% -57.2% -41.5%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.97 beta indicates that Zogenix Inc. is 97.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Savara Inc. is 3.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.03 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Zogenix Inc. and Savara Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zogenix Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Savara Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Zogenix Inc. has a consensus target price of $62.5, and a 29.32% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Zogenix Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 49.5% of Savara Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% are Zogenix Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 1.9% are Savara Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zogenix Inc. -1.86% -1.76% -21.46% -8.02% -2.14% 2.8% Savara Inc. 2.91% 24.42% 57.96% 3.95% 19.56% 49.41%

For the past year Zogenix Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Savara Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Zogenix Inc. beats Savara Inc.

Zogenix, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of central nervous system disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is the ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome. It also develops Relday, an injectable formulation of risperidone to treat the symptoms of schizophrenia and bipolar disorder in adults and teenagers with 13 years of age and older. The company was formerly known as SJ2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Zogenix, Inc. in August 2006. Zogenix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

Savara Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of serious or life-threatening rare respiratory diseases. Its product pipeline comprises AeroVanc, a Phase III ready inhaled formulation of vancomycin for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus and lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients; Molgradex, a Phase II/III stage inhaled granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis; and Aironite, an inhaled nebulized sodium nitrite solution to treat heart failure with preserved ejection fraction. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.