Zogenix Inc. (ZGNX) and Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Comparison side by side

Zogenix Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) and Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zogenix Inc. 45 1646.37 N/A -3.26 0.00 Replimune Group Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -0.98 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Zogenix Inc. and Replimune Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zogenix Inc. 0.00% -28.1% -22% Replimune Group Inc. 0.00% -31.4% -23.7%

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Zogenix Inc. and Replimune Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zogenix Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Replimune Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Zogenix Inc. has a 47.38% upside potential and a consensus price target of $61. On the other hand, Replimune Group Inc.’s potential upside is 82.65% and its average price target is $20. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Replimune Group Inc. seems more appealing than Zogenix Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Zogenix Inc. and Replimune Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 90.9% respectively. Insiders owned 0.3% of Zogenix Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 12.1% of Replimune Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zogenix Inc. -0.88% -0.37% 25.25% 13.47% -14.67% 32.12% Replimune Group Inc. -5.98% -11.29% -16.92% 9.14% -17.69% 24.2%

For the past year Zogenix Inc. has stronger performance than Replimune Group Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Zogenix Inc. beats Replimune Group Inc.

Zogenix, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of central nervous system disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is the ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome. It also develops Relday, an injectable formulation of risperidone to treat the symptoms of schizophrenia and bipolar disorder in adults and teenagers with 13 years of age and older. The company was formerly known as SJ2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Zogenix, Inc. in August 2006. Zogenix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

Replimune Group, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors. The company is also developing RP2, which is in Preclinical trials to express an anti-CTLA-4 antibody-like protein in order to block the inhibition of the immune response otherwise caused by CTLA-4; and RP3 that is in Preclinical trials to express immune-activating proteins that stimulate T cells. Replimune Group, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.