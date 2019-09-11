Zogenix Inc. (ZGNX) and Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) Comparison side by side

Zogenix Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) and Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zogenix Inc. 45 1792.39 N/A -3.26 0.00 Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 86 84.63 N/A -3.99 0.00

Table 1 highlights Zogenix Inc. and Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Zogenix Inc. and Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zogenix Inc. 0.00% -28.1% -22% Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 380% -36.9%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Zogenix Inc. and Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zogenix Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Zogenix Inc. has an average price target of $61, and a 42.72% upside potential. Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $185 average price target and a 108.95% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Zogenix Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Zogenix Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 69.6% of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.3% of Zogenix Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.3% are Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zogenix Inc. -0.88% -0.37% 25.25% 13.47% -14.67% 32.12% Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.18% -5.33% 16.47% 17.7% 29.63% 61.59%

For the past year Zogenix Inc. was less bullish than Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Zogenix Inc. beats Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Zogenix, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of central nervous system disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is the ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome. It also develops Relday, an injectable formulation of risperidone to treat the symptoms of schizophrenia and bipolar disorder in adults and teenagers with 13 years of age and older. The company was formerly known as SJ2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Zogenix, Inc. in August 2006. Zogenix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing product candidates for patients with rare and life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. Its lead product candidates include Bardoxolone methyl, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and associated with connective tissue disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension due to interstitial lung disease and pulmonary arterial hypertension; and Omaveloxolone that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of FriedreichÂ’s ataxia, mitochondrial myopathies, and metastatic melanoma. The company was formerly known as Reata Discovery, Inc. and changed its name to Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in May 2005. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.