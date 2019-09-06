Zogenix Inc. (ZGNX) and Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) Comparison side by side

Both Zogenix Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) and Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zogenix Inc. 45 1662.67 N/A -3.26 0.00 Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. N/A 0.72 N/A -0.18 0.00

Table 1 highlights Zogenix Inc. and Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Zogenix Inc. and Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zogenix Inc. 0.00% -28.1% -22% Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Zogenix Inc. and Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zogenix Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$61 is Zogenix Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 42.82%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Zogenix Inc. and Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 9.7% respectively. About 0.3% of Zogenix Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. has 6.23% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zogenix Inc. -0.88% -0.37% 25.25% 13.47% -14.67% 32.12% Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. -3.35% -20.23% -11.35% -11.37% -22.74% 20.55%

For the past year Zogenix Inc. was more bullish than Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Zogenix Inc. beats Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc.

Zogenix, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of central nervous system disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is the ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome. It also develops Relday, an injectable formulation of risperidone to treat the symptoms of schizophrenia and bipolar disorder in adults and teenagers with 13 years of age and older. The company was formerly known as SJ2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Zogenix, Inc. in August 2006. Zogenix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx protein expression system in Israel and internationally. The company offers taliglucerase alfa for injection, which is an enzyme replacement therapy for the long-term treatment of adult patients with a confirmed diagnosis of type 1 Gaucher disease. Its product pipeline comprises PRX-102, a therapeutic protein candidate, which is in phase III clinical trials to treat Fabry diseases; PRX-110, a proprietary plant cell recombinant form of human deoxyribonuclease I that is in phase II clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis; and OPRX-106, an oral anti TNF product candidate, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis. Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is based in Karmiel, Israel.