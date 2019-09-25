Zogenix Inc. (ZGNX) and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Comparison side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Zogenix Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zogenix Inc. 44 1762.16 N/A -3.26 0.00 Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 6 9.93 N/A -0.76 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Zogenix Inc. and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Zogenix Inc. and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zogenix Inc. 0.00% -28.1% -22% Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 0.00% -102% -64.3%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.9 beta indicates that Zogenix Inc. is 90.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. has a 1.91 beta which is 91.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Zogenix Inc. and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zogenix Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

$58.75 is Zogenix Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 37.65%. Competitively the consensus price target of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. is $8, which is potential 56.56% upside. Based on the results delivered earlier, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. is looking more favorable than Zogenix Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Zogenix Inc. and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 77.7%. 0.3% are Zogenix Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. has 2.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zogenix Inc. -0.88% -0.37% 25.25% 13.47% -14.67% 32.12% Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 1.89% -11.33% -26.93% -20.59% 52.97% -27.03%

For the past year Zogenix Inc. had bullish trend while Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Zogenix Inc. beats Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Zogenix, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of central nervous system disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is the ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome. It also develops Relday, an injectable formulation of risperidone to treat the symptoms of schizophrenia and bipolar disorder in adults and teenagers with 13 years of age and older. The company was formerly known as SJ2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Zogenix, Inc. in August 2006. Zogenix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits, such as template preparation, binding, and sequencing kits. Its customers include research institutions; commercial laboratories; genome centers; clinical, government, and academic institutions; genomics service providers; pharmaceutical companies; and agricultural companies. The company markets its products through a direct sales force in North America and Europe, as well as primarily through distribution partners in Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company was formerly known as Nanofluidics, Inc. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.