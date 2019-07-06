Zogenix Inc. (ZGNX) and Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Zogenix Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) and Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zogenix Inc. 43 0.00 N/A -3.26 0.00 Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 82 14.65 N/A -0.47 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zogenix Inc. 0.00% -35% -27% Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -9.1% -4.2%

Volatility and Risk

Zogenix Inc.’s current beta is 1.97 and it happens to be 97.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.’s 70.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.7 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Zogenix Inc. and Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zogenix Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 0 2 4 2.67

Zogenix Inc. has an average target price of $62.5, and a 30.97% upside potential. Competitively the average target price of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. is $105.4, which is potential 23.72% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Zogenix Inc. seems more appealing than Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Zogenix Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.3%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.9% of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zogenix Inc. -1.86% -1.76% -21.46% -8.02% -2.14% 2.8% Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. -2.11% -6.98% -6.03% -25.16% -13.32% 10.47%

For the past year Zogenix Inc. has weaker performance than Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.

Summary

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Zogenix Inc.

Zogenix, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of central nervous system disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is the ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome. It also develops Relday, an injectable formulation of risperidone to treat the symptoms of schizophrenia and bipolar disorder in adults and teenagers with 13 years of age and older. The company was formerly known as SJ2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Zogenix, Inc. in August 2006. Zogenix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s lead products include INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) used for the treatment of movement disorders; elagolix, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trials used for womenÂ’s health; and opicapone, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trials used for in adjunct therapy and preparations of levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with ParkinsonÂ’s disease. It is also developing NBI-640756 that is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of essential tremor; and NBI-74788, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia. In addition, the companyÂ’s research programs comprise VMAT2 Inhibitors for movement disorders, bipolar disorders, and schizophrenia; and G Protein-Coupled Receptors and Ion Channels for epilepsy, essential tremor, pain, and other Indications. It has collaborations with AbbVie Inc. to develop and commercialize elagolix and GnRH antagonists for womenÂ’s and menÂ’s health; Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation to develop and commercialize INGREZZA for movement disorders; and BIAL Â– Portela & Ca, S.A. to develop and commercialize opicapone for the treatment of human diseases and conditions, including ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.