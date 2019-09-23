Zogenix Inc. (ZGNX) and Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Comparing side by side

Both Zogenix Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) and Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zogenix Inc. 45 1710.55 N/A -3.26 0.00 Myovant Sciences Ltd. 13 0.00 N/A -4.08 0.00

In table 1 we can see Zogenix Inc. and Myovant Sciences Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Zogenix Inc. and Myovant Sciences Ltd.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zogenix Inc. 0.00% -28.1% -22% Myovant Sciences Ltd. 0.00% -590.4% -157%

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Zogenix Inc. and Myovant Sciences Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zogenix Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Myovant Sciences Ltd. 0 0 3 3.00

Zogenix Inc. has an average price target of $58.75, and a 41.81% upside potential. Myovant Sciences Ltd. on the other hand boasts of a $23.67 consensus price target and a 294.50% potential upside. Based on the data delivered earlier, Myovant Sciences Ltd. is looking more favorable than Zogenix Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Zogenix Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 33.4% of Myovant Sciences Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Zogenix Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.3%. Competitively, 56.5% are Myovant Sciences Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zogenix Inc. -0.88% -0.37% 25.25% 13.47% -14.67% 32.12% Myovant Sciences Ltd. -9.21% -18.18% -59.09% -61.14% -63.47% -56.12%

For the past year Zogenix Inc. had bullish trend while Myovant Sciences Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

Zogenix Inc. beats Myovant Sciences Ltd. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Zogenix, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of central nervous system disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is the ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome. It also develops Relday, an injectable formulation of risperidone to treat the symptoms of schizophrenia and bipolar disorder in adults and teenagers with 13 years of age and older. The company was formerly known as SJ2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Zogenix, Inc. in August 2006. Zogenix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for womenÂ’s health and endocrine diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist, for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer. It is also developing MVT-602, an oligopeptide kisspeptin agonist, for the treatment of female infertility as part of the hormonal preparation used in assisted reproduction. The company was formerly known as Roivant Endocrinology Ltd. and changed its name to Myovant Sciences Ltd. in May 2016. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Myovant Sciences Ltd. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.