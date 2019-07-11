Zogenix Inc. (ZGNX) and Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) Comparing side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Zogenix Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) and Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zogenix Inc. 44 0.00 N/A -3.26 0.00 Molecular Templates Inc. 6 12.51 N/A -1.05 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Zogenix Inc. and Molecular Templates Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zogenix Inc. 0.00% -35% -27% Molecular Templates Inc. 0.00% -35.6% -26.4%

Risk and Volatility

Zogenix Inc.’s current beta is 1.97 and it happens to be 97.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Molecular Templates Inc. has beta of 3.16 which is 216.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Zogenix Inc. and Molecular Templates Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zogenix Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Molecular Templates Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Zogenix Inc.’s consensus price target is $62.5, while its potential upside is 30.89%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Zogenix Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 72.5% of Molecular Templates Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.3% of Zogenix Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 0.7% are Molecular Templates Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zogenix Inc. -1.86% -1.76% -21.46% -8.02% -2.14% 2.8% Molecular Templates Inc. 5.22% 23.35% 63.33% 66.88% -13.45% 89.6%

For the past year Zogenix Inc. was less bullish than Molecular Templates Inc.

Zogenix, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of central nervous system disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is the ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome. It also develops Relday, an injectable formulation of risperidone to treat the symptoms of schizophrenia and bipolar disorder in adults and teenagers with 13 years of age and older. The company was formerly known as SJ2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Zogenix, Inc. in August 2006. Zogenix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

Molecular Templates, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of immunotoxins called engineered toxin bodies for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases. It develops MT-3724, a lead drug candidate that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in heavily pre-treated non-Hodgkin's lymphoma patients; MT-4019, a preclinical drug candidate targeting CD38; and evofosfamide, an investigational hypoxia-activated prodrug of a bis-alkylating agent that is preferentially activated under severe hypoxic tumor conditions, a feature of many solid tumors. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.