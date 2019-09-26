Zogenix Inc. (ZGNX) and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Comparing side by side

Both Zogenix Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zogenix Inc. 44 1716.33 N/A -3.26 0.00 Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -2.82 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Zogenix Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zogenix Inc. 0.00% -28.1% -22% Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 0.00% -45.8% -41.3%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.9 beta indicates that Zogenix Inc. is 90.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s 11.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.11 beta.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Zogenix Inc. and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zogenix Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The upside potential is 41.33% for Zogenix Inc. with average target price of $58.75. Meanwhile, Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s average target price is $18.5, while its potential upside is 139.02%. The information presented earlier suggests that Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. looks more robust than Zogenix Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Zogenix Inc. shares and 79.5% of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. shares. About 0.3% of Zogenix Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% are Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zogenix Inc. -0.88% -0.37% 25.25% 13.47% -14.67% 32.12% Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 2.2% -40.48% -37.5% -28.51% -57.38% -26.69%

For the past year Zogenix Inc. has 32.12% stronger performance while Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. has -26.69% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Zogenix Inc. beats Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.

Zogenix, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of central nervous system disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is the ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome. It also develops Relday, an injectable formulation of risperidone to treat the symptoms of schizophrenia and bipolar disorder in adults and teenagers with 13 years of age and older. The company was formerly known as SJ2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Zogenix, Inc. in August 2006. Zogenix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative diseases and diseases of the elderly, including ParkinsonÂ’s and AlzheimerÂ’s disease. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone, known as ITI-007, for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances in patients with dementia, depression, and other neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders. Lumateperone, a molecule, is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar depression, and agitation associated with dementia, including Alzheimer's disease. The company is also utilizing its phosphodiesterase platform and other proprietary chemistry platforms to develop drugs for the treatment of central nervous system and other disorders. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.