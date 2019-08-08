Zogenix Inc. (ZGNX) and iBio Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) Contrasting side by side

Both Zogenix Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) and iBio Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zogenix Inc. 45 0.00 N/A -3.26 0.00 iBio Inc. 1 10.38 N/A -1.10 0.00

In table 1 we can see Zogenix Inc. and iBio Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zogenix Inc. 0.00% -28.1% -22% iBio Inc. 0.00% -150.6% -43.9%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.9 beta means Zogenix Inc.’s volatility is 90.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. In other hand, iBio Inc. has beta of 0.83 which is 17.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Zogenix Inc. and iBio Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zogenix Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 iBio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Zogenix Inc. is $62.5, with potential upside of 29.75%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Zogenix Inc. shares and 8.1% of iBio Inc. shares. 0.3% are Zogenix Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 45.24% are iBio Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zogenix Inc. -0.88% -0.37% 25.25% 13.47% -14.67% 32.12% iBio Inc. -2.84% -3.58% -21.13% -22.05% -18.23% -11.02%

For the past year Zogenix Inc. has 32.12% stronger performance while iBio Inc. has -11.02% weaker performance.

Summary

Zogenix Inc. beats iBio Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Zogenix, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of central nervous system disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is the ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome. It also develops Relday, an injectable formulation of risperidone to treat the symptoms of schizophrenia and bipolar disorder in adults and teenagers with 13 years of age and older. The company was formerly known as SJ2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Zogenix, Inc. in August 2006. Zogenix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

iBio, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical product applications using its platform in the United States and internationally. Its lead therapeutic candidate is IBIO-CFB03 for the treatment of systemic scleroderma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and other fibrotic diseases. It is also developing vaccine candidates for third parties. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Caliber Biotherapeutics LLC and Fiocruz; and collaboration agreements with the A & M University System, AzarGen Biotechnologies (Pty) Ltd, Fraunhofer Center for Molecular Biotechnology, and Theoremdx, Inc. In addition, it offers a range of product and process development, analytical, and manufacturing services. iBio, Inc. is based in New York, New York.