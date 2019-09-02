Zogenix Inc. (ZGNX) and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HEB) Contrasting side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Zogenix Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HEB) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zogenix Inc. 45 1717.58 N/A -3.26 0.00 Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. 5 14.71 N/A -9.62 0.00

Demonstrates Zogenix Inc. and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Zogenix Inc. and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zogenix Inc. 0.00% -28.1% -22% Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. 0.00% -189.3% -69%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.9 shows that Zogenix Inc. is 90.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.’s 0.78 beta is the reason why it is 22.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Zogenix Inc. and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zogenix Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Zogenix Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 42.89% and an $61 average price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Zogenix Inc. and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 3.7% respectively. Insiders owned 0.3% of Zogenix Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 6.5% of Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zogenix Inc. -0.88% -0.37% 25.25% 13.47% -14.67% 32.12% Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. -16.67% -46.83% -74.57% -75.83% -81.96% -70.49%

For the past year Zogenix Inc. had bullish trend while Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Zogenix Inc. beats Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. on 8 of the 8 factors.

Zogenix, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of central nervous system disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is the ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome. It also develops Relday, an injectable formulation of risperidone to treat the symptoms of schizophrenia and bipolar disorder in adults and teenagers with 13 years of age and older. The company was formerly known as SJ2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Zogenix, Inc. in August 2006. Zogenix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

Hemispherx Biopharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the clinical development of drug therapies based on natural immune system enhancing technologies for the treatment of viral and immune based chronic disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s approved products include Alferon N Injection, an injectable formulation of natural alpha interferon to treat a category of sexually transmitted disease infection; and Ampligen, a product approved for sale in Argentina for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS). It is also developing Ampligen for the treatment of CFS, Hepatitis B, HIV, renal cell carcinoma, and malignant melanoma; Alferon N Injection for the treatment of various categories of genital warts; and Alferon LDO, a low-dose oral liquid formulation of natural alpha interferon for the treatment of pandemic influenza, seasonal influenza, and other viruses. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.