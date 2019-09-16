Zogenix Inc. (ZGNX) and Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) Comparing side by side

Zogenix Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) and Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zogenix Inc. 45 1718.80 N/A -3.26 0.00 Galapagos NV 134 0.00 N/A -1.69 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Zogenix Inc. and Galapagos NV.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Zogenix Inc. and Galapagos NV’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zogenix Inc. 0.00% -28.1% -22% Galapagos NV 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Zogenix Inc. and Galapagos NV are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zogenix Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Galapagos NV 0 0 5 3.00

$61 is Zogenix Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 46.53%. Competitively Galapagos NV has an average target price of $172.6, with potential upside of 7.10%. The information presented earlier suggests that Zogenix Inc. looks more robust than Galapagos NV as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Zogenix Inc. and Galapagos NV are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 16.78% respectively. Insiders owned 0.3% of Zogenix Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zogenix Inc. -0.88% -0.37% 25.25% 13.47% -14.67% 32.12% Galapagos NV -2.84% 32.93% 52.92% 71.36% 55.03% 89.01%

For the past year Zogenix Inc. has weaker performance than Galapagos NV

Summary

Galapagos NV beats on 5 of the 8 factors Zogenix Inc.

Zogenix, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of central nervous system disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is the ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome. It also develops Relday, an injectable formulation of risperidone to treat the symptoms of schizophrenia and bipolar disorder in adults and teenagers with 13 years of age and older. The company was formerly known as SJ2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Zogenix, Inc. in August 2006. Zogenix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes novel medicines in Belgium, Croatia, France, and the Netherlands. The companyÂ’s clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, CrohnÂ’s disease, and ulcerative colitis; GLPG1690, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106 that is in atopic dermatitis (AtD) patients in Phase Ib trial. The company has collaboration agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. for the development of filgotinib for inflammatory indications; Servier to develop GLPG1972; and AbbVie for discovery, development, and commercialization of potentiator and corrector molecules for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, as well as with MorphoSys for MOR106. It also has a research and development agreement with Pharnext SA to develop a pipeline of synergistic drug combinations for various indications. Galapagos NV was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.