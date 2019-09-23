Zogenix Inc. (ZGNX) and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Contrasting side by side

Since Zogenix Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zogenix Inc. 44 1736.15 N/A -3.26 0.00 Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 44 6.77 N/A -2.74 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Zogenix Inc. and Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Zogenix Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zogenix Inc. 0.00% -28.1% -22% Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -48.6% -35.7%

Risk and Volatility

Zogenix Inc.’s 1.9 beta indicates that its volatility is 90.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Esperion Therapeutics Inc. has beta of 1.64 which is 64.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Zogenix Inc. and Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zogenix Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

The upside potential is 39.71% for Zogenix Inc. with average price target of $58.75. Competitively Esperion Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $57.5, with potential upside of 57.62%. The results provided earlier shows that Esperion Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Zogenix Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Insiders held 0.3% of Zogenix Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.5% of Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zogenix Inc. -0.88% -0.37% 25.25% 13.47% -14.67% 32.12% Esperion Therapeutics Inc. -6.08% -12.92% -5.5% -12.09% -7.61% -13.72%

For the past year Zogenix Inc. has 32.12% stronger performance while Esperion Therapeutics Inc. has -13.72% weaker performance.

Summary

Zogenix Inc. beats Esperion Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Zogenix, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of central nervous system disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is the ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome. It also develops Relday, an injectable formulation of risperidone to treat the symptoms of schizophrenia and bipolar disorder in adults and teenagers with 13 years of age and older. The company was formerly known as SJ2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Zogenix, Inc. in August 2006. Zogenix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc., a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is Bempedoic acid, an inhibitor of ATP-citrate lyase that reduces cholesterol biosynthesis that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.