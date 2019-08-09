Zogenix Inc. (ZGNX) and Cyanotech Corporation (NASDAQ:CYAN) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Zogenix Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) and Cyanotech Corporation (NASDAQ:CYAN). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zogenix Inc. 45 0.00 N/A -3.26 0.00 Cyanotech Corporation 3 0.49 N/A -0.62 0.00

Demonstrates Zogenix Inc. and Cyanotech Corporation earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Zogenix Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) and Cyanotech Corporation (NASDAQ:CYAN)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zogenix Inc. 0.00% -28.1% -22% Cyanotech Corporation 0.00% -22.5% -12.2%

Risk and Volatility

Zogenix Inc. has a beta of 1.9 and its 90.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Cyanotech Corporation’s 20.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.8 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Zogenix Inc. and Cyanotech Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zogenix Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Cyanotech Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Zogenix Inc. is $62.5, with potential upside of 26.72%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Zogenix Inc. and Cyanotech Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 27.6%. Insiders owned roughly 0.3% of Zogenix Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Cyanotech Corporation has 2.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zogenix Inc. -0.88% -0.37% 25.25% 13.47% -14.67% 32.12% Cyanotech Corporation 0% -19.81% -23.94% -16.33% -37.95% -16.89%

For the past year Zogenix Inc. had bullish trend while Cyanotech Corporation had bearish trend.

Zogenix, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of central nervous system disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is the ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome. It also develops Relday, an injectable formulation of risperidone to treat the symptoms of schizophrenia and bipolar disorder in adults and teenagers with 13 years of age and older. The company was formerly known as SJ2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Zogenix, Inc. in August 2006. Zogenix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

Cyanotech Corporation engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of natural products derived from microalgae for the health and human nutrition market worldwide. The companyÂ’s products include Hawaiian Spirulina Pacifica, a nutrient-rich dietary supplement that is used for extra energy, a strengthened immune system, cardiovascular benefits, and as a source of antioxidant carotenoids; and Hawaiian BioAstin natural astaxanthin, a dietary antioxidant, which is used as a human nutraceutical and functional food ingredient to support and maintain the bodyÂ’s natural inflammatory response, enhance skin, and support eye and joint health. Cyanotech Corporation sells its products in bulk quantities to manufacturers, formulators, and distributors in the health foods and nutritional supplements markets; and as packaged consumer products to distributors, retailers, and direct consumers. The company also sells its products online at nutrex-hawaii.com. Cyanotech Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii.