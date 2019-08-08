Zogenix Inc. (ZGNX) and Clovis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Zogenix Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) and Clovis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zogenix Inc. 45 0.00 N/A -3.26 0.00 Clovis Oncology Inc. 20 4.10 N/A -7.16 0.00

Table 1 highlights Zogenix Inc. and Clovis Oncology Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Zogenix Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) and Clovis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zogenix Inc. 0.00% -28.1% -22% Clovis Oncology Inc. 0.00% -196.4% -43%

Risk and Volatility

Zogenix Inc.’s 1.9 beta indicates that its volatility is 90.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Clovis Oncology Inc. has a 1.81 beta which is 81.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Zogenix Inc. and Clovis Oncology Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zogenix Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Clovis Oncology Inc. 0 2 3 2.60

$62.5 is Zogenix Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 29.75%. Clovis Oncology Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $29 consensus price target and a 223.30% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Clovis Oncology Inc. seems more appealing than Zogenix Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Zogenix Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.3%. Comparatively, 0.5% are Clovis Oncology Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zogenix Inc. -0.88% -0.37% 25.25% 13.47% -14.67% 32.12% Clovis Oncology Inc. -4.7% -31.27% -40.43% -57.11% -75.79% -41.26%

For the past year Zogenix Inc. has 32.12% stronger performance while Clovis Oncology Inc. has -41.26% weaker performance.

Summary

Zogenix Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Clovis Oncology Inc.

Zogenix, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of central nervous system disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is the ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome. It also develops Relday, an injectable formulation of risperidone to treat the symptoms of schizophrenia and bipolar disorder in adults and teenagers with 13 years of age and older. The company was formerly known as SJ2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Zogenix, Inc. in August 2006. Zogenix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

Clovis Oncology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, an oral and small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious breast cancer mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca. The company is also involved in the ARIEL3 and ARIEL4 confirmatory trials of rucaparib as a potential maintenance therapy and treatment for ovarian cancer; trial of rucaparib in prostate indications (TRITON) 2, a Phase 2 single-arm study in men with metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer; and TRITON3, a Phase 3 comparative study in men with mCRPC enrolling BRCA mutant and ATM, as well as engages in the various clinical studies for other indications. It distributes its products primarily through specialty distributors and pharmacy providers to patients and health care providers. The company has license agreements with Pfizer Inc., AstraZeneca UK Limited, Advenchen Laboratories LLC, and Celgene Corporation; and collaboration and license agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier; and a clinical collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to evaluate combination of Opdivo (Nivolumab) and Rubraca (rucaparib) in Phase 2 and pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials in multiple tumor types. Clovis Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.