Zogenix Inc. (ZGNX) and Clearside Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Zogenix Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) and Clearside Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zogenix Inc. 45 1611.37 N/A -3.26 0.00 Clearside Biomedical Inc. 1 208.84 N/A -2.52 0.00

Table 1 highlights Zogenix Inc. and Clearside Biomedical Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Zogenix Inc. and Clearside Biomedical Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zogenix Inc. 0.00% -28.1% -22% Clearside Biomedical Inc. 0.00% -217% -136.6%

Analyst Recommendations

Zogenix Inc. and Clearside Biomedical Inc.'s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zogenix Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Clearside Biomedical Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Zogenix Inc.’s average price target is $61, while its potential upside is 50.58%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Zogenix Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 29% of Clearside Biomedical Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.3% of Zogenix Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.5% of Clearside Biomedical Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zogenix Inc. -0.88% -0.37% 25.25% 13.47% -14.67% 32.12% Clearside Biomedical Inc. 2.73% 8.65% -8.87% -3.42% -87.13% 5.61%

For the past year Zogenix Inc. was more bullish than Clearside Biomedical Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Zogenix Inc. beats Clearside Biomedical Inc.

Zogenix, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of central nervous system disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is the ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome. It also develops Relday, an injectable formulation of risperidone to treat the symptoms of schizophrenia and bipolar disorder in adults and teenagers with 13 years of age and older. The company was formerly known as SJ2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Zogenix, Inc. in August 2006. Zogenix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, develops first-in-class drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. It is developing suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA, a proprietary preservative-free formulation of the corticosteroid triamcinolone acetonide, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of macular edema associated with non-infectious uveitis; suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA and a concomitant intravitreal injection of Eylea, an inhibitor of vascular endothelial growth factor that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion (RVO); and suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA alone or together with intravitreal injection of Eylea that is in phase I/II clinical trial for diabetic macular edema (DME). The companyÂ’s pre-clinical development program for axitinib for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD). Clearside Biomedical, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop compounds for suprachoroidal space injection that are designed to treat DME, wet AMD, and RVO, as well as to reduce elevated intraocular pressure associated with glaucoma for a sustained period of time. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.