Zogenix Inc. (ZGNX) and Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN) Contrasting side by side

Both Zogenix Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) and Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zogenix Inc. 44 0.00 N/A -3.26 0.00 Celsion Corporation 2 71.28 N/A -0.67 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zogenix Inc. 0.00% -35% -27% Celsion Corporation 0.00% -60.4% -26.2%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.97 beta means Zogenix Inc.’s volatility is 97.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Celsion Corporation’s 2.18 beta is the reason why it is 118.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Zogenix Inc. and Celsion Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zogenix Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Celsion Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

$62.5 is Zogenix Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 29.96%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Zogenix Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 9.8% of Celsion Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.3% of Zogenix Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Celsion Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zogenix Inc. -1.86% -1.76% -21.46% -8.02% -2.14% 2.8% Celsion Corporation 3.65% 0.89% 3.65% 4.61% -12.02% 60.99%

For the past year Zogenix Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Celsion Corporation.

Zogenix, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of central nervous system disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is the ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome. It also develops Relday, an injectable formulation of risperidone to treat the symptoms of schizophrenia and bipolar disorder in adults and teenagers with 13 years of age and older. The company was formerly known as SJ2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Zogenix, Inc. in August 2006. Zogenix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

Celsion Corporation, an oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapy, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA based therapy products for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product includes ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trials for primary liver cancer; and under Phase II clinical trials for recurrent chest wall breast cancer. It is also developing GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapeutic product for the localized treatment of ovarian and brain cancers. Celsion Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, New Jersey.