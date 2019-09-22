Zogenix Inc. (ZGNX) and Cara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Comparing side by side

We are contrasting Zogenix Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) and Cara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zogenix Inc. 45 1710.55 N/A -3.26 0.00 Cara Therapeutics Inc. 21 51.15 N/A -2.10 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Zogenix Inc. and Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Zogenix Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) and Cara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zogenix Inc. 0.00% -28.1% -22% Cara Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -67.3% -44.4%

Risk & Volatility

Zogenix Inc. is 90.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.9 beta. Competitively, Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s 119.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.19 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Zogenix Inc. and Cara Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zogenix Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Cara Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Zogenix Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 41.81% and an $58.75 average target price. Competitively Cara Therapeutics Inc. has an average target price of $33.5, with potential upside of 51.17%. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Cara Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Zogenix Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Zogenix Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 57.6% of Cara Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Zogenix Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.3%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.8% of Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zogenix Inc. -0.88% -0.37% 25.25% 13.47% -14.67% 32.12% Cara Therapeutics Inc. -8.87% 7.02% 26.4% 57.92% 33.82% 84.15%

For the past year Zogenix Inc. was less bullish than Cara Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Zogenix Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Cara Therapeutics Inc.

Zogenix, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of central nervous system disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is the ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome. It also develops Relday, an injectable formulation of risperidone to treat the symptoms of schizophrenia and bipolar disorder in adults and teenagers with 13 years of age and older. The company was formerly known as SJ2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Zogenix, Inc. in August 2006. Zogenix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities designed to alleviate pain and pruritus by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. It is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate comprises I.V. CR845, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with acute postoperative pain in adult patients, as well as in Phase II/III clinical trial for the treatment of uremic pruritus disease. It is also developing Oral CR845 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat uremic pruritus; and CR701, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of neuropathic and inflammatory pain. The company has license agreements with Maruishi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845 for acute pain and uremic pruritus in Japan; and Chong Kun Dang Pharmaceutical Corporation to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845 in South Korea. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.