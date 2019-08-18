Zogenix Inc. (ZGNX) and BeiGene Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Comparing side by side

Zogenix Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) and BeiGene Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zogenix Inc. 45 1975.06 N/A -3.26 0.00 BeiGene Ltd. 130 19.69 N/A -12.75 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Zogenix Inc. and BeiGene Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Zogenix Inc. and BeiGene Ltd.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zogenix Inc. 0.00% -28.1% -22% BeiGene Ltd. 0.00% -45.1% -34.7%

Risk and Volatility

Zogenix Inc. has a 1.9 beta, while its volatility is 90.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, BeiGene Ltd.’s beta is 1.04 which is 4.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Zogenix Inc. and BeiGene Ltd. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zogenix Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 BeiGene Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

Zogenix Inc.’s upside potential is 25.93% at a $62.5 average price target. Meanwhile, BeiGene Ltd.’s average price target is $205.5, while its potential upside is 42.95%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, BeiGene Ltd. is looking more favorable than Zogenix Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Zogenix Inc. and BeiGene Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 82.7%. Zogenix Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.3%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of BeiGene Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zogenix Inc. -0.88% -0.37% 25.25% 13.47% -14.67% 32.12% BeiGene Ltd. 6.47% 8.11% 8.84% 8.56% -22.42% -2.08%

For the past year Zogenix Inc. has 32.12% stronger performance while BeiGene Ltd. has -2.08% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Zogenix Inc. beats BeiGene Ltd.

Zogenix, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of central nervous system disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is the ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome. It also develops Relday, an injectable formulation of risperidone to treat the symptoms of schizophrenia and bipolar disorder in adults and teenagers with 13 years of age and older. The company was formerly known as SJ2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Zogenix, Inc. in August 2006. Zogenix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

BeiGene, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical stage drug candidates include BGB-3111, a small molecule BTK inhibitor for the treatment of various lymphomas; BGB-A317, a humanized monoclonal antibody for solid-organ and blood-borne cancers; BGB-290, an inhibitor of PARP1 and PARP2 for the treatment of homologous recombination deficient cancers; and BGB-283, a small molecule RAF dimer inhibitor to treat cancers with aberrations in the mitogen-activated protein kinase pathway, including BRAF mutations and KRAS/NRAS gene mutations. Its preclinical programs comprise a PD-L1 monoclonal antibody, an additional RAF dimer inhibitor, a TIM-3 cell surface protein monoclonal antibody, and a BTK inhibitor for non-oncology indications. The company has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to develop and commercialize BeiGene, Ltd.Â’s investigational anti-programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1) inhibitor, BGB-A317. BeiGene, Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is based in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands.