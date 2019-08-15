Zogenix Inc. (ZGNX) and Aytu BioScience Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) Contrasting side by side

We are comparing Zogenix Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) and Aytu BioScience Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zogenix Inc. 45 1923.32 N/A -3.26 0.00 Aytu BioScience Inc. 2 3.57 N/A -2.89 0.00

Demonstrates Zogenix Inc. and Aytu BioScience Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Zogenix Inc. and Aytu BioScience Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zogenix Inc. 0.00% -28.1% -22% Aytu BioScience Inc. 0.00% -81% -40.2%

Volatility and Risk

Zogenix Inc.’s current beta is 1.9 and it happens to be 90.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Aytu BioScience Inc.’s 359.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 4.59 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Zogenix Inc. and Aytu BioScience Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zogenix Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Aytu BioScience Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 29.32% for Zogenix Inc. with consensus price target of $62.5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Zogenix Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 45.4% of Aytu BioScience Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.3% of Zogenix Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 2.7% are Aytu BioScience Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zogenix Inc. -0.88% -0.37% 25.25% 13.47% -14.67% 32.12% Aytu BioScience Inc. -8.77% -18.75% -23.15% 32.2% -72.44% 96.87%

For the past year Zogenix Inc. has weaker performance than Aytu BioScience Inc.

Summary

Zogenix Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Aytu BioScience Inc.

Zogenix, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of central nervous system disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is the ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome. It also develops Relday, an injectable formulation of risperidone to treat the symptoms of schizophrenia and bipolar disorder in adults and teenagers with 13 years of age and older. The company was formerly known as SJ2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Zogenix, Inc. in August 2006. Zogenix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

Aytu BioScience, Inc., a specialty healthcare company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of urology in the United States. The company markets Natesto for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and ProstaScint for use in newly diagnosed high-risk prostate cancer patients and patients with recurrent prostate cancer. It is also involved in commercializing of the RedoxSYS System for research use in various applications. In addition, the company is developing MiOXSYS, an in vitro diagnostic semen analysis test that is used in the quantitative measurement of static oxidation reduction potential in human semen. Further, the company provides Fiera personal care device, a hands-free wearable product for women that is designed to enhance interest in and physical readiness for sex. Aytu BioScience, Inc. is based in Englewood, Colorado.