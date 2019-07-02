Zogenix Inc. (ZGNX) and aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) Comparison side by side

Zogenix Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) and aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zogenix Inc. 43 0.00 N/A -3.26 0.00 aTyr Pharma Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.15 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Zogenix Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) and aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zogenix Inc. 0.00% -35% -27% aTyr Pharma Inc. 0.00% -80% -53.2%

Volatility & Risk

Zogenix Inc. is 97.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.97 beta. Competitively, aTyr Pharma Inc.’s 152.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.52 beta.

Analyst Ratings

Zogenix Inc. and aTyr Pharma Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zogenix Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 aTyr Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 29.27% for Zogenix Inc. with average target price of $62.5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Zogenix Inc. and aTyr Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 34.6% respectively. Insiders owned 0.3% of Zogenix Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.5% of aTyr Pharma Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zogenix Inc. -1.86% -1.76% -21.46% -8.02% -2.14% 2.8% aTyr Pharma Inc. -18.96% -14.04% -3.51% -25.04% -69.5% -4.62%

For the past year Zogenix Inc. had bullish trend while aTyr Pharma Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Zogenix Inc. beats aTyr Pharma Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Zogenix, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of central nervous system disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is the ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome. It also develops Relday, an injectable formulation of risperidone to treat the symptoms of schizophrenia and bipolar disorder in adults and teenagers with 13 years of age and older. The company was formerly known as SJ2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Zogenix, Inc. in August 2006. Zogenix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

aTyr Pharma, Inc., a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of Physiocrine-based therapeutics for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. The company develops Resolaris, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for treating patients with facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), early onset FSHD, and limb-girdle muscular dystrophy, as well as under evaluation to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Its discovery program includes Stalaris for treating interstitial lung disease with an immune component; and preclinical research program comprises Project ORCA to treat therapeutic applications of Physiocrines. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.