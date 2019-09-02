Zogenix Inc. (ZGNX) and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) Contrasting side by side

Zogenix Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zogenix Inc. 45 1673.29 N/A -3.26 0.00 Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation 41 86.45 N/A -0.44 0.00

Table 1 highlights Zogenix Inc. and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Zogenix Inc. and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zogenix Inc. 0.00% -28.1% -22% Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Zogenix Inc. and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zogenix Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Zogenix Inc. has a 42.89% upside potential and an average price target of $61.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Zogenix Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 46.2% of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.3% of Zogenix Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 4.7% of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zogenix Inc. -0.88% -0.37% 25.25% 13.47% -14.67% 32.12% Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation -4.53% -3.87% 0% 0% 0% -4.34%

For the past year Zogenix Inc. has 32.12% stronger performance while Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has -4.34% weaker performance.

Summary

Zogenix Inc. beats Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation on 5 of the 8 factors.

Zogenix, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of central nervous system disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is the ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome. It also develops Relday, an injectable formulation of risperidone to treat the symptoms of schizophrenia and bipolar disorder in adults and teenagers with 13 years of age and older. The company was formerly known as SJ2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Zogenix, Inc. in August 2006. Zogenix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.