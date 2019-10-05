Zoetis (ZTS) Valuation Rose While Fishman Jay A LTD Boosted Position by $56.74 Million; Aew Capital Management LP Holding in Store Capital (STOR) Raised as Stock Rose

Fishman Jay A Ltd increased its stake in Zoetis Inc. (ZTS) by 10.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fishman Jay A Ltd bought 500 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.87% . The institutional investor held 5,438 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $617.16M, up from 4,938 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd who had been investing in Zoetis Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.23% or $2.77 during the last trading session, reaching $127.05. About 1.41M shares traded. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 35.98% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 01/05/2018 – Forbes Names Zoetis One of America’s Best Employers for Third Year in a Row; 02/05/2018 – ZOETIS SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.96 TO $3.10, EST. $3.04; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis 1Q Adj EPS 75c; 02/05/2018 – ZOETIS 1Q REV. $1.4B, EST. $1.35B; 19/04/2018 – Aratana’s scarcity value driven by product development –; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to Buy Veterinary-Diagnostics Company Abaxis for $2 Billion; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS SEES DEAL IMPACTING 2018 REPORTED EARNINGS; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS – EXPECTS DEAL TO HAVE IMPACT ON 2018 EARNINGS RELATED TO CUSTOMARY CLOSING ACTIVITIES; ON ADJUSTED BASIS, CO DOES NOT EXPECT MATERIAL IMPACT; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS INC – EXPECTS TRANSACTION TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN 2019; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS TO BUY ABAXIS BUY PRICE OF US $83/SHR IN CASH

Aew Capital Management LP increased its stake in Store Capital Corp (STOR) by 31.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aew Capital Management LP bought 695,708 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.76% . The hedge fund held 2.90 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $96.09M, up from 2.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aew Capital Management LP who had been investing in Store Capital Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $38.05. About 807,214 shares traded. STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) has risen 25.40% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical STOR News: 08/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL CORP – COMMENCED AN UNDERWRITTEN PUBLIC OFFERING OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES; 08/03/2018 – Fitch Rates STORE Capital Corp’s Senior Notes Due 2028 ‘BBB’; 08/03/2018 – STORE Capital To Use Proceeds to Fund Property Acquisitions, Repay Debt; 08/03/2018 – STORE Cap Commences Public Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes; 16/03/2018 – STORE Capital Releases Annual Stockholder Letter and Announces Upcoming Investor Events; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q FFO 42c/Shr; 11/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for STORE Capital, Microvision, International Game Technology, McKesson, Marin

Aew Capital Management L P, which manages about $25.93 billion and $3.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hcp Inc (NYSE:HCP) by 406,400 shares to 4.46M shares, valued at $142.78M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Assets Trust Inc (NYSE:AAT) by 140,680 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.64M shares, and cut its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.44 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.74 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 26 investors sold STOR shares while 90 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 198.81 million shares or 1.24% more from 196.37 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers reported 188,647 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Gamco Et Al stated it has 0.01% in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). The New York-based Echo Street Management Limited Com has invested 0.04% in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). Fifth Third Bancshares invested in 1,271 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker invested in 3,200 shares. Old Second Natl Bank Of Aurora accumulated 729 shares. Kempen Nv holds 220,194 shares or 0.63% of its portfolio. Hikari Pwr has 0.13% invested in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) for 36,700 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt Inc has 1.43 million shares. Van Eck Associates Corporation reported 46,965 shares. 5,048 were accumulated by Hanseatic Mngmt. Albion Fincl Gp Ut, Utah-based fund reported 25,045 shares. Brinker holds 0.11% in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) or 88,010 shares. Private Advisor Group Ltd Liability Co owns 20,762 shares. Tci Wealth invested in 759 shares.

