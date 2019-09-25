Zoetis (ZTS) Upgraded By BidaskScore; 2 Analysts Bullish Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (CCO)

Among 3 analysts covering Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Clear Channel Outdoor has $400 highest and $2.7000 lowest target. $3.23’s average target is 17.88% above currents $2.74 stock price. Clear Channel Outdoor had 4 analyst reports since September 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. See Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) latest ratings:

24/09/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Outperform New Target: $4.0000 Initiates Coverage On

04/09/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight New Target: $3.0000 Initiates Coverage On

04/09/2019 Broker: Cowen & Co Rating: Outperform Initiates Coverage On

04/09/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Neutral New Target: $2.7000 Initiates Coverage On

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) was boosted by BidaskScore to a “Buy” rating in a a research note sent to investors and clients on Wednesday, 25 September.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc., an outdoor advertising company, owns and operates advertising display faces. The company has market cap of $1.24 billion. It operates in two divisions, Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising (International). It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers advertising services through billboards comprising bulletins and posters; street furniture displays, including advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; and other out-of-home advertising displays, such as wallscapes and spectaculars, as well as mall displays and other small displays.

The stock decreased 2.84% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $2.74. About 3.31 million shares traded. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) has declined 29.53% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.53% the S&P500.

Among 7 analysts covering Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Zoetis has $132 highest and $10500 lowest target. $121.29’s average target is -3.01% below currents $125.05 stock price. Zoetis had 9 analyst reports since April 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, June 25 by Craig Hallum. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Thursday, May 9 by BMO Capital Markets. Credit Suisse maintained Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) rating on Tuesday, April 2. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $112 target. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, July 22 report. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Bank of America on Monday, July 1. SunTrust maintained the shares of ZTS in report on Tuesday, August 13 with “Hold” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 43 investors sold Zoetis Inc. shares while 278 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 248 raised stakes. 413.40 million shares or 0.16% less from 414.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dana Inv Incorporated holds 54,813 shares. West Family Invests accumulated 21,174 shares. Lazard Asset Management Ltd has 0.66% invested in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership owns 0.07% invested in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) for 1.58M shares. Putnam Ltd Llc has invested 0.03% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Van Eck Assocs holds 548,936 shares. Cap Innovations Ltd Liability Corporation holds 5,939 shares or 1.76% of its portfolio. Salzhauer Michael accumulated 0.11% or 2,104 shares. Kornitzer Cap Ks holds 0.05% or 26,453 shares. Pictet North America holds 0.15% or 9,299 shares in its portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio owns 313,329 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Sequoia Fin Advisors Ltd Liability holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) for 3,981 shares. Banbury Partners Ltd Llc reported 9.38% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Brown Brothers Harriman Communication holds 4.59M shares or 3.46% of its portfolio. Evercore Wealth Management Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 10,692 shares.

Analysts await Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.89 EPS, up 7.23% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.83 per share. ZTS’s profit will be $425.03M for 35.13 P/E if the $0.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual EPS reported by Zoetis Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.11% negative EPS growth.

Zoetis Inc. engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines and vaccines for livestock and companion animals in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $59.72 billion. It offers anti-infectives that prevent, kill, or slow the growth of bacteria, fungi, or protozoa; vaccines, which are biological preparations to prevent diseases of the respiratory, gastrointestinal, and reproductive tracts or induce a specific immune response; and parasiticides that prevent or eliminate external and internal parasites, such as fleas, ticks, and worms. It has a 44.19 P/E ratio. The firm also provides medicated feed additives that offer medicines to livestock; and other pharmaceutical products, including pain and sedation, oncology, antiemetic, allergy and dermatology, and reproductive products.