Zoetis (ZTS) to pay $0.16 on Sep 3, 2019; Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) Sentiment Is 1.41

Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) is expected to pay $0.16 on Sep 3, 2019. (NYSE:ZTS) shareholders before Jul 18, 2019 will receive the $0.16 dividend. Zoetis Inc’s current price of $114.59 translates into 0.14% yield. Zoetis Inc’s dividend has Jul 19, 2019 as record date. May 15, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.90% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $114.59. About 1.30M shares traded. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 21.15% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.72% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 26/04/2018 – Zoetis to Expand Animal Vaccine Research and Manufacturing in Suzhou, China; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS SEES DEAL ADDING TO EARNINGS IN 2019; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis 1Q Rev $1.37B; 15/05/2018 – Anatara Announces Exclusive Global License Agreement with Zoetis; 15/05/2018 – ANATARA REPORTS EXCLUSIVE GLOBAL LICENSE PACT WITH ZOETIS; 16/05/2018 – ABAXIS – DEAL AGREEMENT PROVIDES THAT TERMINATION FEE OF $60 MLN MAY BE PAYABLE BY ZOETIS TO CO IF DEAL TERMINATED UNDER SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES; 15/05/2018 – ANATARA IN DETACH LICENSE PACT WITH ZOETIS; 02/05/2018 – ZOETIS SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.96 TO $3.10, EST. $3.04; 16/05/2018 – ABAXIS – DEAL AGREEMENT ALSO PROVIDES THAT TERMINATION FEE OF $120 MLN MAY BE PAYABLE BY ZOETIS TO THE COMPANY UNDER OTHER SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES; 02/05/2018 – ZOETIS 1Q REV. $1.4B, EST. $1.35B

Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.12, from 1.53 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 90 funds started new and increased stock positions, while 64 sold and reduced their positions in Ameris Bancorp. The funds in our database now possess: 40.14 million shares, up from 39.31 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Ameris Bancorp in top ten stock positions increased from 2 to 4 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 17 Reduced: 47 Increased: 59 New Position: 31.

Since January 14, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $1.09 million activity. Lewis Clinton A. Jr. had sold 6,125 shares worth $521,911.

Among 8 analysts covering Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Zoetis had 14 analyst reports since January 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, May 9 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, February 22 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, April 2. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Monday, February 25. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald on Thursday, February 14 with “Buy”. The stock of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by SunTrust. Craig Hallum maintained the shares of ZTS in report on Tuesday, June 25 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Hold” rating by UBS on Wednesday, March 20. Bank of America downgraded Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) rating on Monday, July 1. Bank of America has “Neutral” rating and $12000 target.

Zoetis Inc. engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines and vaccines for livestock and companion animals in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $54.85 billion. It offers anti-infectives that prevent, kill, or slow the growth of bacteria, fungi, or protozoa; vaccines, which are biological preparations to prevent diseases of the respiratory, gastrointestinal, and reproductive tracts or induce a specific immune response; and parasiticides that prevent or eliminate external and internal parasites, such as fleas, ticks, and worms. It has a 40.07 P/E ratio. The firm also provides medicated feed additives that offer medicines to livestock; and other pharmaceutical products, including pain and sedation, oncology, antiemetic, allergy and dermatology, and reproductive products.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold Zoetis Inc. shares while 257 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 274 raised stakes. 414.06 million shares or 2.73% less from 425.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.99 earnings per share, up 33.78% or $0.25 from last year’s $0.74 per share. ABCB’s profit will be $47.11M for 10.00 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual earnings per share reported by Ameris Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.00% EPS growth.

The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $39.61. About 1.04 million shares traded or 194.01% up from the average. Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) has declined 34.27% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.70% the S&P500.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the holding firm for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial clients primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company has market cap of $1.89 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, and SBA Division. It has a 13.45 P/E ratio. It offers commercial and retail checking accounts, regular interest-bearing savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.