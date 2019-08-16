Zoetis (ZTS) Stock Price Rose While Ing Groep Nv Decreased Its Holding; Roundview Capital Lowered Its Position in Bank Amer (BAC) by $1.60 Million as Stock Price Rose

Ing Groep Nv decreased its stake in Zoetis Inc (ZTS) by 74.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ing Groep Nv sold 213,013 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.87% . The institutional investor held 71,308 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.18 million, down from 284,321 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ing Groep Nv who had been investing in Zoetis Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $123.68. About 1.60 million shares traded. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 35.98% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS ZOETIS’ PURCHASE OF ABAXIS IS CREDIT NEGATIVE; 16/05/2018 – S&P: Zoetis Rating Reflects Expectation That Leverage Will Remain in 2x-3x Range in 2018-2019; 27/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Kohl’s and Zoetis; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis To Acquire Abaxis, A Leading Global Provider Of Veterinary Point-of-Care Diagnostic Instruments; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis 1Q Rev $1.37B; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS TO BUY ABAXIS FOR ABOUT $2B; 05/04/2018 – ZOETIS INC ZTS.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $89 FROM $83; RATING OUTPERFORM; 15/05/2018 – Anatara Announces Exclusive Global License Agreement with Zoetis; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis First-Quarter Profit Benefits From Tax Changes; Backs 2018 Guidance; 02/04/2018 – Pioneer Fundamental Growth Adds Zoetis, Cuts Home Depot

Roundview Capital Llc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 32.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roundview Capital Llc sold 59,196 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 125,341 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.46M, down from 184,537 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roundview Capital Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $244.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $26.25. About 69.17M shares traded or 36.56% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 15/05/2018 – Intrexon Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $172 FROM $159; 15/05/2018 – Myriad Genetics at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA APRIL CREDIT-CARD WRITE-OFFS 2.96% :3481126Z US; 09/05/2018 – Exelixis Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 30/04/2018 – BofA Sees $800 Million Pretax Charge on Plan to Redeem TruPS; 10/05/2018 – Bank of America raised the average forecast for Brent crude to $70 per barrel this year and $75 next year; 14/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – Bank of America Merrill Lynch tells its clients that mutual funds have significantly larger stakes in Amazon and Netflix compared to the market indexes; 10/04/2018 – Brew City Royalties: Nvidia is a buy according to Bank of America, Apple reportedly dives deeper into augmented realit

Ing Groep Nv, which manages about $5.88 billion and $4.62B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Transcanada Corp (NYSE:TRP) by 16,000 shares to 31,746 shares, valued at $1.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Welltower Inc by 14,860 shares in the quarter, for a total of 81,729 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Montreal Que (NYSE:BMO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4.

Roundview Capital Llc, which manages about $323.08 million and $420.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) by 14,625 shares to 41,790 shares, valued at $1.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ppg Inds Inc (NYSE:PPG) by 3,036 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,458 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLU).