Zoetis (ZTS) Stake Held by Fishman Jay A Ltd; Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Holder Highlander Capital Management Has Lifted Stake

Fishman Jay A Ltd increased its stake in Zoetis Inc. (ZTS) by 10.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fishman Jay A Ltd bought 500 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.87% . The institutional investor held 5,438 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $617.16 million, up from 4,938 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd who had been investing in Zoetis Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $125.68. About 92,638 shares traded. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 35.98% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 15/05/2018 – Anatara Announces Exclusive Global License Agreement with Zoetis; 07/03/2018 Zoetis Conference Call Scheduled By CL King for Mar. 8; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS TO BUY ABAXIS, A LEADING GLOBAL PROVIDER OF VETERINARY; 01/05/2018 – Forbes Names Zoetis One of America’s Best Employers for Third Year in a Row; 15/05/2018 – ANATARA REPORTS EXCLUSIVE GLOBAL LICENSE PACT WITH ZOETIS; 26/04/2018 – Zoetis to Expand Animal Vaccine Research and Manufacturing in Suzhou, China; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS ZOETIS’ PURCHASE OF ABAXIS IS CREDIT NEGATIVE; 14/05/2018 – ANATARA LIFESCIENCES LTD – ANNOUNCES EXCLUSIVE GLOBAL LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH ZOETIS; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis: Purchase Price of $83 Per Shr in Cash, or Approximately $2B in Aggregate; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS TO BUY ABAXIS BUY PRICE OF US $83/SHR IN CASH

Highlander Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 3550% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highlander Capital Management Llc bought 7,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 7,300 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $345,000, up from 200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highlander Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $54.54. About 411,314 shares traded. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 33.00% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Sees 2Q Rev $1.56B; 29/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Announces Sale of Special Call of Duty®: WWII Fear Not Pack to Support the Placement of Veterans into High Quality Jobs; 17/05/2018 – Activision announced a battle royale mode in Call of Duty to compete with the surging popularity of Epic Games’ “Fortnite”; 17/05/2018 – On Thursday Activision Blizzard said it will include a battle-royale game mode called “Blackout” in “Call of Duty: Black Ops 4.”; 29/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Announces Sale of Special Call of Duty®: WWII Fear Not Pack to Support the Placement of Veterans into High; 30/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC.’S SR UNSECURED; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard shares dive in wild ride following early release of incorrect earnings; 10/04/2018 – Call of Duty: WWII ‘The War Machine’ DLC Pack Rolls out Today; 20/03/2018 – S&P Raises Ratings on Activision, Including Corporate Credit Rating, to ‘BBB+’ From ‘BBB’; 08/05/2018 – Game publisher EA’s first-quarter forecast misses estimates

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 58 investors sold ATVI shares while 188 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 229 raised stakes. 643.56 million shares or 0.12% less from 644.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bancorp Of Montreal Can owns 431,316 shares. Principal Financial Group owns 1.09 million shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP reported 0.22% stake. Rdl Finance Inc holds 0.16% or 4,759 shares. Synovus Corp stated it has 0% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Jackson Wealth Management Limited Liability owns 15,833 shares. Putnam Invs Lc reported 238,517 shares. Merian Glob Invsts (Uk) Ltd accumulated 179,883 shares. Cambridge Investment Advisors holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 41,527 shares. 17,416 are held by Davenport And Communication Ltd Llc. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa owns 0.04% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 47,066 shares. Srb owns 10,992 shares. Clearbridge Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 379 shares. Next Fincl Gru reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Uss Investment holds 1.58 million shares or 0.8% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold ZTS shares while 278 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 248 raised stakes. 413.40 million shares or 0.16% less from 414.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Renaissance Technology Limited Liability Company has 2.35 million shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Moors And Cabot owns 17,932 shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. Williams Jones And Limited Liability Corporation invested 2.19% of its portfolio in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). British Columbia Inv invested in 0.13% or 135,234 shares. Swiss Retail Bank, a Switzerland-based fund reported 1.56 million shares. 253,630 were accumulated by Bradley Foster Sargent Ct. Voloridge Invest Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.16% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Rockland owns 2,901 shares. Eagle Asset Mngmt holds 0.52% or 896,911 shares. Johnson Investment Counsel owns 641,233 shares or 1.51% of their US portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Incorporated holds 3.87M shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Alexandria Capital Ltd Liability has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). 21,331 were reported by Kames Plc. Epoch Inv Partners holds 0.03% or 61,093 shares in its portfolio. Raub Brock Mngmt Limited Partnership stated it has 207,163 shares.

Fishman Jay A Ltd, which manages about $498.38M and $534.52 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 150 shares to 7,530 shares, valued at $1.54B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 10,920 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 107,071 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).