Zoetis (ZTS) Shares Rose While Waddell & Reed Financial Cut by $34.86 Million Its Stake; Gvo Asset Management LTD Has Cut Irobot (IRBT) Position by $1.71 Million

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc decreased its stake in Zoetis Inc (ZTS) by 6.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc sold 348,618 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.87% . The institutional investor held 4.94M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $497.44 million, down from 5.29 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc who had been investing in Zoetis Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.26% or $3.79 during the last trading session, reaching $112.57. About 3.35 million shares traded or 73.87% up from the average. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 35.98% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS – EXPECTS DEAL TO HAVE IMPACT ON 2018 EARNINGS RELATED TO CUSTOMARY CLOSING ACTIVITIES; ON ADJUSTED BASIS, CO DOES NOT EXPECT MATERIAL IMPACT; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis Expects to Complete Acquisition Before End 2018; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS TO BUY ABAXIS BUY PRICE OF US $83/SHR IN CASH; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS SEES DEAL IMPACTING 2018 REPORTED EARNINGS; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to buy veterinary diagnostics firm Abaxis for $1.9 bln; 14/05/2018 – ANATARA LIFESCIENCES LTD – ANNOUNCES EXCLUSIVE GLOBAL LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH ZOETIS; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis: Purchase Price of $83 Per Shr in Cash, or Approximately $2B in Aggregate; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis Sees Transaction Accretive to Earnings in 2019; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to buy veterinary diagnostics company Abaxis for $2bn; 06/04/2018 – Lilly set to collect initial Elanco bids –

Gvo Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Irobot Corp (IRBT) by 34.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gvo Asset Management Ltd sold 14,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.71% . The institutional investor held 27,500 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.24 million, down from 42,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gvo Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Irobot Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.78% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $67.91. About 1.22M shares traded or 49.46% up from the average. iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) has declined 5.03% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.03% the S&P500. Some Historical IRBT News: 29/05/2018 – iRobot CFO to Speak at Upcoming Investor Conferences; 24/04/2018 – iRobot 1Q Rev $217.1M; 22/04/2018 – DJ iRobot Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IRBT); 08/05/2018 – iRobot Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for May. 10; 30/05/2018 – iRobot Presenting at Nasdaq Investor Conference Jun 12; 24/05/2018 – iRobot Short-Interest Ratio Rises 189% to 18 Days; 23/04/2018 – IRobot to Amazon: Bring It On! — Barron’s Blog; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Buys New 1.4% Position in iRobot; 24/04/2018 – IROBOT 1Q REV. $217.1M, EST. $214.3M; 25/04/2018 – It’s telling that $IRBT iRoomba is down even when they claim strong earnings

Analysts await iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.67 EPS, down 40.18% or $0.45 from last year’s $1.12 per share. IRBT’s profit will be $18.84M for 25.34 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by iRobot Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 168.00% EPS growth.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 insider sales for $3.55 million activity. On Monday, February 11 Weinstein Glen Daniel sold $211,540 worth of iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) or 1,995 shares. Stacy Michelle sold $171,000 worth of stock or 1,500 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.18 in 2018Q4.

Gvo Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $114.18M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coca Cola European Partners by 17,500 shares to 60,000 shares, valued at $3.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $563,255 activity.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc, which manages about $14.31B and $40.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in C H Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 57,026 shares to 211,158 shares, valued at $18.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 660,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 918,390 shares, and has risen its stake in Knight Swift Transn Hldgs In.