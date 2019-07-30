Zoetis (ZTS) Shares Rose While Three Peaks Capital Management Has Cut Stake by $1.08 Million; Holder Flow Traders Us Upped Alibaba Group Holding LTD (BABA) Holding

Flow Traders Us Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) by 419.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flow Traders Us Llc bought 50,072 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 62,016 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.32M, up from 11,944 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flow Traders Us Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $453.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $2.71 during the last trading session, reaching $174.31. About 7.68 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group Holding Sees FY19 Revenue Growth Topping 60%; 03/04/2018 – Paytm Mall grabs $2bn valuation with new Softbank/Alibaba investment; 04/04/2018 – Tencent and Alibaba share the same strategy: Invest in the most promising online and mobile services that emerge in China; 08/03/2018 – Alibaba Health Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – Chinese bike-sharing firm Ofo raises $866 mln led by Alibaba; 03/05/2018 – Jack Ma’s Ant Financial adds two new money market funds to its platform; 18/03/2018 – RPT-Alibaba to invest additional $2 bln in Lazada, replaces CEO; 20/04/2018 – ALIBABA BABA.N SAYS ACQUIRES CHINESE CHIP MAKER HANGZHOU C-SKY MICROSYSTEMS; 29/05/2018 – Alibaba said it has led a consortium of investors to buy about 10 percent of Chinese courier ZTO Express (Cayman) for $1.38 billion; 24/04/2018 – Early Backer of Alibaba Sees Trillion Dollar Value on User Data

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Zoetis Inc (ZTS) by 29.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc sold 10,829 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,773 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.60M, down from 36,602 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zoetis Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $115.6. About 439,620 shares traded. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 21.15% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.72% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Zoetis Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZTS); 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS TO BUY ABAXIS FOR $83/SHARE IN CASH; 01/05/2018 – Forbes Names Zoetis One of America’s Best Employers for Third Year in a Row; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to Buy Veterinary-Diagnostics Company Abaxis for $2 Billion; 27/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Kohl’s and Zoetis; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis Backs FY EPS $2.77-EPS $2.93; 16/05/2018 – S&P: Zoetis Rating Reflects Expectation That Leverage Will Remain in 2x-3x Range in 2018-2019; 02/05/2018 – ZOETIS SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.96 TO $3.10, EST. $3.04; 07/03/2018 Zoetis Conference Call Scheduled By CL King for Mar. 8; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS INC – EXPECTS TRANSACTION TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN 2019

Flow Traders Us Llc, which manages about $1.75B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversif by 277,200 shares to 11,350 shares, valued at $189,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Proshares Ultra S&P500 (SSO) by 38,745 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,297 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Ftse Europe Etf (VGK).

