Zoetis (ZTS) Shareholder Van Eck Associates Trimmed Position by $20.47 Million as Stock Rose; As Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) Stock Value Declined, Fairfax Financial Holdings LTD Can Has Boosted Stake

Van Eck Associates Corp decreased its stake in Zoetis Inc (ZTS) by 24.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Eck Associates Corp sold 181,156 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.87% . The institutional investor held 548,936 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $62.30 million, down from 730,092 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Eck Associates Corp who had been investing in Zoetis Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.70B market cap company. The stock increased 2.23% or $2.77 during the last trading session, reaching $127.05. About 1.41M shares traded. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 35.98% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 25/04/2018 – ZOETIS INC ZTS.N : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $94 FROM $89; 16/05/2018 – ABAXIS – DEAL AGREEMENT PROVIDES THAT TERMINATION FEE OF $60 MLN MAY BE PAYABLE BY ZOETIS TO CO IF DEAL TERMINATED UNDER SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS SAYS UPON DEAL TERMINATION BY ABAXIS OR CO, TERMINATION FEE OF $70 MLN MAY BE PAYABLE BY ABAXIS – SEC FILING; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS ZOETIS’ PURCHASE OF ABAXIS IS CREDIT NEGATIVE; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis First-Quarter Profit Benefits From Tax Changes; Backs 2018 Guidance; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS INC – EXPECTS TRANSACTION TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN 2019; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis 1Q Adj EPS 75c; 19/04/2018 – ZOETIS INC ZTS.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $98 FROM $85; 02/05/2018 – ZOETIS 1Q REV. $1.4B, EST. $1.35B; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis Backs FY Rev $5.675B-$5.8B

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 85.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can bought 24,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The hedge fund held 53,700 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.10M, up from 29,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $47.42. About 5.69 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 16/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$630 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Jay Huang on Investing in Chinese Chipmaking Industry, TSMC and Foxconn Expansion in China (Video); 19/03/2018 – Brightwire: TSMC rumored to run at full capacity through H2 after getting 12nm, 16nm process orders from MediaTek, Nvidia; 01/05/2018 – Arm Physical IP to Accelerate Mainstream Mobile and IoT SoC Designs on TSMC 22nm ULP/ULL Platform; 09/03/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS FEB SALES T$64.64 BLN (JAN T$79.74 BLN, 2017 DEC T$89.90 BLN); 26/03/2018 – TSMC to make automotive chips for Renesas; 26/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$1.925 BLN; 24/04/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Apple supply chain “taken by surprise”; 01/05/2018 – TSMC’s Nanjing plant starts shipment of 12-inch wafers to Bitmain, sources say; 23/05/2018 – TSMC starts producing A12 processors for next iPhone series, sources say

Analysts await Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.89 EPS, up 7.23% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.83 per share. ZTS’s profit will be $418.22M for 35.69 P/E if the $0.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual EPS reported by Zoetis Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.11% negative EPS growth.

