Zoetis (ZTS) Shareholder Toronto Dominion Bank Has Increased Stake; Daiwa Securities Group Has Decreased Position in Becton Dickinson & (BDX) by $701,316 as Valuation Rose

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Zoetis Inc (ZTS) by 1.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toronto Dominion Bank bought 4,632 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.87% . The institutional investor held 339,034 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $38.47M, up from 334,402 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank who had been investing in Zoetis Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.99B market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $125.62. About 2.59M shares traded or 34.77% up from the average. Zctis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 35.98% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS SEES DEAL ADDING TO EARNINGS IN 2019; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis: Purchase Price of $83 Per Shr in Cash, or Approximately $2B in Aggregate; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis 1Q Rev $1.37B; 02/05/2018 – ZOETIS 1Q REV. $1.4B, EST. $1.35B; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS ZOETIS’ PURCHASE OF ABAXIS IS CREDIT NEGATIVE; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis Backs FY Adj EPS $2.96-Adj EPS $3.10; 16/05/2018 – ABAXIS INC – UPON TERMINATION OF MERGER BY CO OR ZOETIS UPON SPECIFIED CONDITIONS, TERMINATION FEE OF $70 MLN MAY BE PAYABLE BY CO TO ZOETIS; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS TO BUY ABAXIS, A LEADING GLOBAL PROVIDER OF VETERINARY; 16/05/2018 – S&P: Zoetis Rating Reflects Expectation That Leverage Will Remain in 2x-3x Range in 2018-2019; 02/05/2018 – ZOETIS 1Q ADJ EPS 75C, EST. 69C

Daiwa Securities Group Inc decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & (BDX) by 20.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Daiwa Securities Group Inc sold 2,783 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 11,018 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.78M, down from 13,801 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $2.83 during the last trading session, reaching $253.55. About 1.93M shares traded or 94.49% up from the average. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 19/03/2018 – Funds Advised by Apax Partners to Acquire Remaining Minority Stake in Vyaire Medical From BD; 14/05/2018 – Cipher Capital Adds Occidental, Exits Becton Dickinson: 13F; 26/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Ultra TouchTM Push Button Blood Collection Set 0.6 x 19 mm x 305 mm 23G x ® x; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – LAUNCHED AN INTERNAL INVESTIGATION AND DETERMINED ASV TECHNOLOGY IS NOT COMPATIBLE WITH THIURAM; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson 2Q Loss/Shr 19c; 23/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson (BD) and Company Recalls Vacutainer® EDTA Blood Collection Tubes Due to Chemical Interference with; 26/04/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON & CO: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 19/03/2018 – BD to Divest Remaining Investment in Vyaire Medical to Funds Managed by Apax Partners; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Becton, Dickinson and Company’s Senior Notes ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – DIVESTITURE WILL NOT HAVE A MATERIAL IMPACT TO BD REVENUE OR ADJUSTED EARNINGS FOR FISCAL 2018

Toronto Dominion Bank, which manages about $46.97 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Silver Trust Ishares (SLV) by 9.90M shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $1.43 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brookfield Asset Management In (NYSE:BAM) by 824,575 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.77 million shares, and cut its stake in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI).

Daiwa Securities Group Inc, which manages about $11.32B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jd Com Inc Spon (Prn) (NASDAQ:JD) by 15,882 shares to 39,180 shares, valued at $1.19 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Huya Inc Ads by 25,080 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,020 shares, and has risen its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:HST).