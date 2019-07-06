Zoetis (ZTS) Shareholder Sfe Investment Counsel Cut Its Position by $346,300; As Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Nomura Holdings Has Cut Its Stake by $87.07 Million

Nomura Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) by 68.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Holdings Inc sold 784,444 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 352,556 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.45 million, down from 1.14 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $256.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $142.45. About 5.33 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 12/03/2018 – Zooey Deschanel, Kelsey Grammer, Taye Diggs, Rebel Wilson And Jane Krakowski Lead All-Star Cast In Disney’s Beauty And The Beast In Concert At The Hollywood Bowl Performed With Orchestra Live-To-Film; 06/04/2018 – Netflix offering more than $300 mln for billboard company; 30/05/2018 – #BreakingNews — @comcast deal advisers cautioning abt bid for @21CF entertainment assets-sources deal advisers telling co executives to expect a protracted struggle to win Fox assets & resistance to hostile bid from DOJ and Fox mgt more now @FoxBusiness $CMCSA $FOXA $DIS; 08/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – “BOARD ACCEPTS RESULT OF TODAY’S NON-BINDING VOTE AND WILL TAKE IT UNDER ADVISEMENT FOR FUTURE CEO COMPENSATION”; 02/05/2018 – Casio, Notes For Notes And Disney/Own Star Roshon Fegan Host Special Music Workshop; 05/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – PITARO’S APPOINTMENT EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; NEW LEADERSHIP FOR CO’S CONSUMER PRODUCTS & INTERACTIVE BUSINESSES TO BE NAMED LATER; 12/04/2018 – UK takeover panel rules Disney must offer to buy all of Sky; 03/04/2018 – Disney vs. Comcast: Stay Tuned for Sky Bidding — Heard on the Street; 05/04/2018 – DISNEY MAY DROP COMCAST VIDEO AD TECH FOR GOOGLE: BUS. INSIDER; 19/03/2018 – Variety: Andy Bird Out as Head of Walt Disney International

Sfe Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Zoetis Inc (ZTS) by 31.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sfe Investment Counsel sold 3,463 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,649 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $770,000, down from 11,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sfe Investment Counsel who had been investing in Zoetis Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $114.18. About 1.49M shares traded. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 21.15% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.72% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS SAYS UPON DEAL TERMINATION BY ABAXIS OR CO, TERMINATION FEE OF $70 MLN MAY BE PAYABLE BY ABAXIS – SEC FILING; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS INC – PURCHASE PRICE OF US $83 PER SHARE IN CASH, OR APPROXIMATELY $2.0 BLN IN AGGREGATE; 01/05/2018 – Forbes Names Zoetis One of America’s Best Employers for Third Year in a Row; 02/05/2018 – ZOETIS SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.96 TO $3.10, EST. $3.04; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS SEES DEAL IMPACTING 2018 REPORTED EARNINGS; 07/03/2018 Zoetis Conference Call Scheduled By CL King for Mar. 8; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS ZOETIS’ PURCHASE OF ABAXIS IS CREDIT NEGATIVE; 25/04/2018 – ZOETIS INC ZTS.N : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $94 FROM $89; 05/04/2018 – ZOETIS INC ZTS.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $89 FROM $83; RATING OUTPERFORM; 06/04/2018 – Lilly set to collect initial Elanco bids –

Analysts await Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.82 EPS, up 6.49% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.77 per share. ZTS’s profit will be $389.95 million for 34.81 P/E if the $0.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Zoetis Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.82% negative EPS growth.

Sfe Investment Counsel, which manages about $321.20M and $221.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 14,869 shares to 33,274 shares, valued at $3.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 84,006 shares in the quarter, for a total of 224,453 shares, and has risen its stake in Cleveland Cliffs Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc, which manages about $23.68B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 49,026 shares to 59,026 shares, valued at $11.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) by 16,279 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,279 shares, and has risen its stake in Udr Inc (NYSE:UDR).

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $1.76 earnings per share, down 5.88% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.87 per share. DIS’s profit will be $3.17 billion for 20.23 P/E if the $1.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.61 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.32% EPS growth.