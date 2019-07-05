Zoetis (ZTS) Shareholder Polen Capital Management Has Lifted Its Stake by $54.86 Million as Market Value Rose; Wellington Shields & Company Stake in Cvs Health (CVS) Lifted as Share Value Declined

Wellington Shields & Company increased its stake in Cvs Health Corporation (CVS) by 211.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields & Company bought 19,882 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 29,300 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58M, up from 9,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields & Company who had been investing in Cvs Health Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $55.57. About 3.83M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 04/04/2018 – CVS Health eyes kidney patients for next expansion into care; 13/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH HOLDERS APPROVE AETNA PURCHASE; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR: CVS Health Issuing Senior Unsecured Notes to Partly Fund Aetna Purchase; 13/03/2018 – CVS, Aetna shareholders will vote on deal Tuesday; 13/03/2018 – Aetna Shareholders Overwhelmingly Approve Proposed Acquisition by CVS Health; 06/03/2018 – CVS Borrows $40 Billion for Aetna in Third-Largest Bond Sale; 11/05/2018 – CVS HEALTH: ALREADY POSITIONED TO IMPLEMENT MANY KEY PROPOSALS; 20/03/2018 – CVS to Hire Former Eli Lilly Finance Chief to Run Pharmacy Benefit Business; 13/03/2018 – CVS: Aetna Transaction Expected to Close in Second Half of 2018; 11/04/2018 – CVS Health to Provide Info, Tools to Choose Lower-Cost Prescription Drugs

Polen Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Zoetis Inc (ZTS) by 5.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polen Capital Management Llc bought 548,623 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 10.10 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02B, up from 9.55M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zoetis Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $114.18. About 1.54M shares traded. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 21.15% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.72% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS TO BUY ABAXIS FOR $83/SHARE IN CASH; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis Expects to Complete Acquisition Before End 2018; 10/05/2018 – ZOETIS INC ZTS.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $85; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Says Zoetis’ Acquisition Of Abaxis Is Credit Negative; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS SEES DEAL IMPACTING 2018 REPORTED EARNINGS; 19/04/2018 – ZOETIS INC ZTS.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $98 FROM $85; 26/04/2018 – Zoetis to Expand Animal Vaccine Research and Manufacturing in Suzhou, China; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to Buy Diagnostics Company Abaxis in $2 Billion Cash Deal; 06/04/2018 – Lilly set to collect initial Elanco bids –; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS TO BUY ABAXIS FOR US $83/SHR IN CASH

Polen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.08B and $19.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 3,126 shares to 5,707 shares, valued at $1.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $1.09 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold ZTS shares while 257 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 274 raised stakes. 414.06 million shares or 2.73% less from 425.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lpl Financial Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 83,415 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Chase Invest Counsel Corp holds 57,609 shares. Mariner Ltd Com invested 0.05% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Brown Advisory holds 1.62% or 5.67 million shares in its portfolio. 4,068 are held by Fulton Bank Na. Mackenzie Corp has 2.60M shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma invested 0.01% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). 12,133 were accumulated by Raymond James Trust Na. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement reported 669,920 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. The Bermuda-based Fil has invested 0.07% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Schroder Invest Gru reported 0.01% stake. First Republic Inv Mngmt Inc accumulated 164,471 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Mraz Amerine Assocs Incorporated accumulated 2,500 shares. Fmr Llc has invested 0.1% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Art Advsr Llc has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS).

Wellington Shields & Company, which manages about $217.08M and $196.34 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 3,700 shares to 8,715 shares, valued at $1.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) by 22,220 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 72,967 shares, and cut its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Earnest Prtn Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.08% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Moreover, Gamco Investors Et Al has 0.22% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 528,872 shares. Heritage Wealth Advisors reported 5,358 shares stake. Cornerstone holds 0% or 815 shares in its portfolio. Virtu Ltd Com holds 0.09% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 28,957 shares. Johnson Financial Grp stated it has 44,389 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Compton Cap Mngmt Ri has invested 0.66% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Glenmede Na owns 627,258 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Broadview Advsr Lc invested 0.1% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Beck Mack And Oliver reported 11,877 shares. The United Kingdom-based Barclays Public Limited Com has invested 0.16% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Security Natl Trust reported 33,563 shares stake. 19,102 are held by Choate Inv Advsrs. Rench Wealth Mgmt invested in 33,936 shares.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 2 sales for $20.54 million activity. MERLO LARRY J sold $11.49 million worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Tuesday, January 8. AGUIRRE FERNANDO bought 1,900 shares worth $101,821. $506,016 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) was bought by DORMAN DAVID W on Friday, March 8. BROWN C DAVID II bought 10,000 shares worth $531,800.