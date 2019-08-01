Zoetis (ZTS) Shareholder Oakbrook Investments Decreased Its Stake; Idexx Labs (IDXX) Shareholder Nomura Asset Management Company LTD Lifted Position

Oakbrook Investments Llc decreased its stake in Zoetis Inc. (ZTS) by 49.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakbrook Investments Llc sold 17,870 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.87% . The institutional investor held 18,535 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.87 million, down from 36,405 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakbrook Investments Llc who had been investing in Zoetis Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $115.44. About 1.56 million shares traded. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 35.98% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS ZOETIS’ PURCHASE OF ABAXIS IS CREDIT NEGATIVE; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS SEES DEAL ADDING TO EARNINGS IN 2019; 29/03/2018 – Zoetis to Host Webcast and Conference Call on First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 19/04/2018 – ZOETIS INC ZTS.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $98 FROM $85; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis 1Q Rev $1.37B; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS TO BUY ABAXIS BUY PRICE OF US $83/SHR IN CASH; 16/05/2018 – S&P: Zoetis Rating Reflects Expectation That Leverage Will Remain in 2x-3x Range in 2018-2019; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis To Buy Veterinary Diagnostics Company Abaxis For A 16% Premium — MarketWatch; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis 1Q Adj EPS 75c; 02/04/2018 – Pioneer Fundamental Growth Adds Zoetis, Cuts Home Depot

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Idexx Labs Inc (IDXX) by 43.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd bought 6,594 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.50% . The institutional investor held 21,704 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.85M, up from 15,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Idexx Labs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.61% or $12.99 during the last trading session, reaching $269.06. About 922,375 shares traded or 132.01% up from the average. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has risen 18.63% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500.

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $32.64B and $10.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Broadcom Inc by 17,235 shares to 153,890 shares, valued at $46.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL) by 47,290 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,314 shares, and cut its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold IDXX shares while 165 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 72.09 million shares or 2.41% less from 73.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jump Trading Limited Co owns 0.12% invested in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) for 1,638 shares. 3,948 were reported by Fund Mgmt Sa. Qci Asset Mgmt Ny owns 50 shares. First Mercantile Trust stated it has 732 shares. Ent Finance Svcs Corporation, a Missouri-based fund reported 106 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has invested 0.06% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Cls Ltd Company invested in 0% or 73 shares. Ameritas Investment Partners holds 0.03% of its portfolio in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) for 3,163 shares. 3,776 were accumulated by Pictet Cie (Europe). Baker Avenue Asset Mngmt LP invested in 5,700 shares. San Francisco Sentry Gp (Ca) holds 14 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cap Investors owns 0.06% invested in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) for 1.08 million shares. Colony Grp Ltd Liability holds 1,872 shares. Old Bancorp In holds 0.01% of its portfolio in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) for 1,213 shares. Cibc Ww Mkts Corporation invested in 124,887 shares.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 insider sales for $9.56 million activity. Another trade for 997 shares valued at $208,454 was made by TWIGGE GIOVANI on Wednesday, February 6. On Tuesday, February 5 Kingsley Lawrence D bought $501,875 worth of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) or 2,405 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold ZTS shares while 257 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 274 raised stakes. 414.06 million shares or 2.73% less from 425.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vision Management Incorporated holds 1.19% of its portfolio in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) for 42,492 shares. Wetherby Asset Mgmt owns 10,667 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Ameriprise Financial holds 1.02M shares. Cornerstone Advsrs reported 22,000 shares stake. Amp Cap Invsts Ltd stated it has 387,916 shares. Ipswich Inv Mngmt Commerce accumulated 0.08% or 2,384 shares. South Texas Money Mngmt, Texas-based fund reported 21,586 shares. Baystate Wealth Management Ltd Company, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 50 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins Co stated it has 10,523 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Mirae Asset Investments Limited invested in 0.03% or 42,636 shares. Nelson Roberts Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.2% or 47,654 shares in its portfolio. Pictet And Cie (Europe) invested 1.22% of its portfolio in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 80,437 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Synovus Corp holds 30,498 shares. Oakworth stated it has 100 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $563,255 activity.

Oakbrook Investments Llc, which manages about $3.64 billion and $1.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Autodesk Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 20,265 shares to 254,254 shares, valued at $39.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1,325 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,857 shares, and has risen its stake in United Technologies Corporatio (NYSE:UTX).