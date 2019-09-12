Zoetis (ZTS) Shareholder Marietta Investment Partners Upped Its Holding by $1.58 Million as Stock Price Rose; As Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (BUD) Market Valuation Rose, Goelzer Investment Management Has Upped Position

Marietta Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Zoetis Inc (ZTS) by 25.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marietta Investment Partners Llc bought 14,006 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.87% . The institutional investor held 67,994 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.72 million, up from 53,988 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marietta Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Zoetis Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $122.07. About 55,197 shares traded. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 35.98% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 02/05/2018 – Zoetis 1Q Net $352M; 15/05/2018 – Zoetis Declares Third Quarter 2018 Dividend; 25/04/2018 – Boehringer’s operating income up 20.7 percent on Sanofi deal; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis: Purchase Price of $83 Per Shr in Cash, or Approximately $2B in Aggregate; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis To Acquire Abaxis, A Leading Global Provider Of Veterinary Point-of-Care Diagnostic Instruments; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS ZOETIS’ PURCHASE OF ABAXIS IS CREDIT NEGATIVE; 29/03/2018 – Zoetis to Host Webcast and Conference Call on First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to Buy Abaxis for $2 Billion as Firms Prowl for Pet Deals; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Says Zoetis’ Acquisition Of Abaxis Is Credit Negative; 02/05/2018 – ZOETIS 1Q ADJ EPS 75C, EST. 69C

Goelzer Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (BUD) by 37.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goelzer Investment Management Inc bought 13,086 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.00% . The institutional investor held 48,285 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.27 million, up from 35,199 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $189.03B market cap company. The stock increased 2.15% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $96.3. About 112,109 shares traded. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 0.29% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 08/05/2018 – Budweiser Kicks Off “Light Up the FIFA World Cup™” Global Campaign to Celebrate the Energy of 2018 FIFA World Cup™; 30/03/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SA ABI.BR – ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV AND ANADOLU EFES COMPLETE MERGER OF BUSINESSES IN RUSSIA AND UKRAINE; 20/03/2018 – AB InBev to Sell Dollar Bonds as Brewer Seeks to Refinance Debt; 23/03/2018 – India’s Bira beer maker aims to go public in 3-5 years; 04/04/2018 – C&C GROUP – WITH SUPPORT OF AB INBEV, IT IS IN ADVANCED DISCUSSIONS TO ACQUIRE ENTIRE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF MATTHEW CLARK BIBENDUM; 09/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SA ABI.BR – FOR 2018 IN SYNERGIES BALANCE OF ROUGHLY 900 MILLION USD IS EXPECTED TO BE CAPTURED IN THE NEXT TWO TO THREE YEARS; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – UK Day Ahead: Trump decides on Iran; UniCredit and AB InBev results; 29/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-One year countdown till Brexit: crunch time ahead!; 25/04/2018 – AB INBEV CEO BRITO RESPONDS TO INVESTOR QUESTION AT AGM; 21/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-AB InBev sets climate, water goals to keep fizz in beer sales

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.42, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 36 investors sold BUD shares while 132 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 70.49 million shares or 2.10% less from 72.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Levin Capital Strategies Limited Partnership holds 0.03% or 3,000 shares. State Street Corporation stated it has 19,486 shares. 16,534 were reported by Oppenheimer And. Florida-based Raymond James Associate has invested 0.08% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Wetherby Asset Mgmt reported 11,376 shares stake. Moreover, Benedict Fin Advisors Inc has 0.32% invested in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited has 95,692 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Chemung Canal Commerce reported 32,411 shares stake. Doliver LP invested in 0.54% or 15,410 shares. Archford Cap Strategies Ltd Co invested in 2,229 shares. Welch Forbes Lc holds 40,301 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Ironwood Invest Counsel Limited Liability Co holds 50,720 shares or 1.71% of its portfolio. Ipg Advsr Limited Co stated it has 4,830 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Blackrock Inc holds 0% or 13,885 shares. Farmers Bancorporation accumulated 74 shares.

More notable recent Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “The Postponement of the Hong Kong Listing of Alibaba Stock Is Nothing But a Blip – Investorplace.com” on August 26, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “How Much Is Anheuser-Busch InBev’s Deleveraging Program Expected To Add To Its EPS? – Forbes” published on September 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stocks – Hertz, Activision Blizzard Rise Permarket; Oracle Falls – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “10 Stocks to Own Through a Global Recession – Investorplace.com” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Anheuser-Busch +5% after earnings – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 28, 2019.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.05 billion and $1.09B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 12,110 shares to 87,464 shares, valued at $4.78M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 28,285 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,195 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 43 investors sold ZTS shares while 278 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 248 raised stakes. 413.40 million shares or 0.16% less from 414.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1.96 million were accumulated by King Luther Capital Management Corporation. Sequoia Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 3,981 shares. Trustmark Bank & Trust Trust Department accumulated 614 shares. Fishman Jay A Ltd Mi holds 0% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) or 5,438 shares. S R Schill Associates accumulated 7,517 shares. 3.92M were reported by Sands Mgmt Limited Liability Corp. Sg Americas Limited Liability Company owns 45,255 shares. Trexquant LP holds 0.08% or 7,414 shares in its portfolio. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mngmt Group Limited Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) for 40 shares. Vanguard Group Inc holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) for 36.77M shares. Highland Management Lp, a Texas-based fund reported 30,000 shares. Evercore Wealth Limited Liability Com holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) for 10,692 shares. Central Bankshares Com reported 7,480 shares. Addison Capital Communication has invested 2.61% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Inverness Counsel Ltd Llc Ny has 450,251 shares for 2.61% of their portfolio.