Zoetis (ZTS) Shareholder Heritage Investors Management Cut Holding by $812,400; Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc Has Increased Its Position in Eaton Vance Tx Mng By Wrt Op (ETV) as Share Price Were Volatile

Heritage Investors Management Corp decreased its stake in Zoetis Inc (ZTS) by 3.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heritage Investors Management Corp sold 8,124 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.87% . The institutional investor held 223,761 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.53 million, down from 231,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp who had been investing in Zoetis Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $123.96. About 1.43M shares traded. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 35.98% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Zoetis Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZTS); 19/04/2018 – ZOETIS INC ZTS.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $98 FROM $85; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis 1Q Rev $1.37B; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis To Buy Veterinary Diagnostics Company Abaxis For A 16% Premium — MarketWatch; 16/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Zoetis Inc. Rtgs Unaffected By Acq Plan; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS TO BUY ABAXIS FOR US $83/SHR IN CASH; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS INC – INTENDS TO FUND PURCHASE THROUGH A COMBINATION OF EXISTING CASH AND NEW DEBT; 26/04/2018 – ZOETIS INC SAYS TO EXPAND ANIMAL VACCINE RESEARCH AND MANUFACTURING IN SUZHOU, CHINA; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS SEES DEAL ADDING TO EARNINGS IN 2019; 02/04/2018 – Pioneer Fundamental Growth Adds Zoetis, Cuts Home Depot

Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc increased its stake in Eaton Vance Tx Mng By Wrt Op (ETV) by 11.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc bought 21,526 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 210,222 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.16M, up from 188,696 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc who had been investing in Eaton Vance Tx Mng By Wrt Op for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $14.74. About 133,658 shares traded. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) has 0.00% since August 13, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc, which manages about $1.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lattice Strategies Tr by 10,465 shares to 35,658 shares, valued at $1.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IVE) by 7,410 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,431 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.66, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 4 investors sold ETV shares while 17 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 7.15 million shares or 5.62% more from 6.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset Strategies Inc holds 0.22% or 63,715 shares in its portfolio. 10,676 were reported by Lakeview Cap Prtnrs Limited Liability Corp. Winslow Evans Crocker reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV). Wetherby Asset Management invested in 0.02% or 10,000 shares. The Minnesota-based Us Bancorp De has invested 0% in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV). 53,096 were accumulated by Stifel. Naples Glob Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 0.83% or 214,888 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley accumulated 0% or 591,440 shares. 108,527 were accumulated by Raymond James Associates. 11,100 were accumulated by Plante Moran Finance Advsr Ltd. Benjamin F Edwards invested in 0% or 800 shares. Essex Financial Ser Inc owns 0.1% invested in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) for 21,431 shares. Moreover, Cwm Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV). Cohen And Steers Inc has 0% invested in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) for 66,399 shares. First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust owns 0% invested in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) for 410 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold ZTS shares while 257 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 274 raised stakes. 414.06 million shares or 2.73% less from 425.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Com invested in 0.28% or 14,553 shares. Bath Savings Trust Company owns 5,788 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Jacobs & Ca has invested 1.91% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). United Service Automobile Association holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) for 452,085 shares. Cwm Lc holds 813 shares. 41,651 are owned by Capital Fund Management. Geode Limited Liability invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Carroll Financial Assocs has 1,603 shares. Florida-based Aviance Cap Mngmt Lc has invested 0.03% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). 874,262 were accumulated by Williams Jones And Ltd. 235,672 are held by Fayez Sarofim &. Moreover, Hall Laurie J Trustee has 0.37% invested in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) for 6,978 shares. Jane Street Grp Inc Lc owns 0.01% invested in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) for 43,523 shares. Alps Advsrs holds 0.01% or 17,677 shares in its portfolio. Valley Advisers Incorporated accumulated 87 shares.

Heritage Investors Management Corp, which manages about $1.74 billion and $1.68B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,303 shares to 3,422 shares, valued at $6.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 3,143 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,427 shares, and has risen its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ).