Zoetis (ZTS) Shareholder Greenwood Capital Associates Lowered Its Stake as Share Price Rose; Affiliated Managers Group (AMG) Holder Ironwood Investment Counsel Boosted Position

Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group Inc (AMG) by 76.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc bought 10,755 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.66% . The institutional investor held 24,835 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.29 million, up from 14,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Affiliated Managers Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $88.67. About 524,328 shares traded. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) has declined 45.95% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.95% the S&P500. Some Historical AMG News: 18/04/2018 – AMG Managers Pictet International Adds OCI, Exits REA Group; 29/05/2018 – Affiliated Managers: Healey Has Been Diagnosed With Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis; 29/05/2018 – AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. Provides Information Regarding the National Truckers Strike in Brazil; 08/03/2018 – AFFILIATED MANAGERS GROUP INC AMG.N SAYS MAY BORROW UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $65 MLN UNDER TERM LOAN FACILITY; 06/03/2018 – Mercedes-Benz Extends Its AMG Line With a Four-Door Sports Car; 29/05/2018 – AMG DOESN’T EXPECT A MATERIAL IMPACT AS A RESULT OF STRIKE; 29/05/2018 – Affiliated Managers: Nathaniel Dalton Succeeds Sean M. Healey as CEO; 29/05/2018 – AMG REPORTS NATHANIEL DALTON SUCCEEDS SEAN M. HEALEY AS CEO; 29/05/2018 – AMG Announces that Nathaniel Dalton Succeeds Sean M. Healey as CEO; 29/05/2018 – AMG CITES ONGOING NATIONAL TRUCKERS STRIKE FOR SHUTDOWN

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc decreased its stake in Zoetis Inc (ZTS) by 9.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc sold 4,557 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.87% . The institutional investor held 41,453 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.71 million, down from 46,010 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc who had been investing in Zoetis Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $121.02. About 2.48M shares traded or 26.96% up from the average. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 35.98% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 15/05/2018 – ANATARA REPORTS EXCLUSIVE GLOBAL LICENSE PACT WITH ZOETIS; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS SEES DEAL IMPACTING 2018 REPORTED EARNINGS; 16/05/2018 – ABAXIS – DEAL AGREEMENT PROVIDES THAT TERMINATION FEE OF $60 MLN MAY BE PAYABLE BY ZOETIS TO CO IF DEAL TERMINATED UNDER SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS TO BUY ABAXIS FOR $83/SHARE IN CASH; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS INC – EXPECTS TRANSACTION TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN 2019; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS TO BUY ABAXIS BUY PRICE OF US $83/SHR IN CASH; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis 1Q Rev $1.37B; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to buy Abaxis for $1.9 bln in cash; 06/04/2018 – Lilly set to collect initial Elanco bids –; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS INC – INTENDS TO FUND PURCHASE THROUGH A COMBINATION OF EXISTING CASH AND NEW DEBT

More notable recent Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “AMG Announces Conversion Rate Adjustment for its 5.15% Junior Convertible Trust Preferred Securities Due 2037 – GlobeNewswire” on August 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Value Investors Rejoice: Value Beating Growth in 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (AMG) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “AMG Announces Pricing of Junior Subordinated Notes Offering – GlobeNewswire” published on March 21, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “AMG Completes Investment in Garda Capital Partners – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 45 investors sold AMG shares while 122 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 45.79 million shares or 0.50% less from 46.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pitcairn Company has 0.04% invested in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG). Winslow Evans And Crocker invested 0% in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG). Mufg Americas holds 0.02% or 6,021 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Co stated it has 0% in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG). Oakbrook Invests Ltd Com holds 5,150 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Nomura Asset Mngmt Communications Ltd has 9,235 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Farmers & Merchants Investments stated it has 28 shares. Blair William And Il invested in 106,833 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Paragon Cap Mngmt has 0.15% invested in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) for 2,807 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board invested in 13,415 shares. The New York-based Mackay Shields Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG). Shell Asset Mngmt owns 0.01% invested in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) for 2,602 shares. Los Angeles Mgmt Equity Rech Inc holds 131,562 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Federated Investors Inc Pa has 0% invested in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) for 965 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 43 investors sold ZTS shares while 278 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 248 raised stakes. 413.40 million shares or 0.16% less from 414.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Allstate has 0.1% invested in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Macquarie Group Inc holds 8,547 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Com holds 7.08 million shares. Wisconsin-based Johnson Fincl has invested 0.01% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Renaissance Techs Limited Com owns 2.35 million shares. Jnba Advsr reported 0% of its portfolio in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Fjarde Ap owns 157,865 shares. 28,009 are owned by Jag Cap Ltd Company. Lsv Asset invested in 18,364 shares. The New York-based Pdt Prtn Ltd has invested 0.91% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). 1,950 are held by Rothschild Investment Il. Thomas J Herzfeld Advsrs stated it has 0% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Griffin Asset Mgmt holds 0.33% or 23,084 shares in its portfolio. Signature Estate & Invest Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1,052 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Amer Century Cos holds 0.45% or 4.03M shares in its portfolio.

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc, which manages about $970.61M and $397.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 11,682 shares to 60,438 shares, valued at $2.39 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exchange Traded Conc by 42,635 shares in the quarter, for a total of 165,763 shares, and has risen its stake in Crown Castle Intl (NYSE:CCI).

More notable recent Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Are Analysts Saying About Zoetis Inc.’s (NYSE:ZTS) Growth? – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Here’s Why Zoetis Gained 10% in August – The Motley Fool” published on September 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why We Think Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Is Well Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) were released by: Etftrends.com and their article: “New Zoetis Drug Could Could Provide a Boost to Pet Care ETF – ETF Trends” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Zoetis combo heartworm med shows efficacy in studies – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Analysts await Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.89 earnings per share, up 7.23% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.83 per share. ZTS’s profit will be $425.03M for 33.99 P/E if the $0.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual earnings per share reported by Zoetis Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.11% negative EPS growth.