Zoetis (ZTS) Shareholder Employees Retirement System Of Texas Lowered Holding by $1.60 Million; As Delek Logistics Partners LP (DKL) Valuation Rose, Biglari Capital Has Boosted Holding

Employees Retirement System Of Texas decreased its stake in Zoetis Inc (ZTS) by 10.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Employees Retirement System Of Texas sold 16,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.87% . The institutional investor held 135,200 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.61M, down from 151,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Employees Retirement System Of Texas who had been investing in Zoetis Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 6.55% or $7.37 during the last trading session, reaching $119.94. About 2.34M shares traded or 21.35% up from the average. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 35.98% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS SAYS UPON DEAL TERMINATION BY ABAXIS OR CO, TERMINATION FEE OF $70 MLN MAY BE PAYABLE BY ABAXIS – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis 1Q Net $352M; 25/04/2018 – ZOETIS INC ZTS.N : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $94 FROM $89; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS TO BUY ABAXIS FOR US $83/SHR IN CASH; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS – EXPECTS DEAL TO HAVE IMPACT ON 2018 EARNINGS RELATED TO CUSTOMARY CLOSING ACTIVITIES; ON ADJUSTED BASIS, CO DOES NOT EXPECT MATERIAL IMPACT; 01/05/2018 – Forbes Names Zoetis One of America’s Best Employers for Third Year in a Row; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis Backs FY Adj EPS $2.96-Adj EPS $3.10; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis First-Quarter Profit Benefits From Tax Changes; Backs 2018 Guidance; 19/04/2018 – Aratana’s scarcity value driven by product development –; 16/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Zoetis Inc. Rtgs Unaffected By Acq Plan

Biglari Capital Corp increased its stake in Delek Logistics Partners Lp (DKL) by 16.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Biglari Capital Corp bought 17,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.96% . The hedge fund held 121,000 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.92M, up from 104,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Biglari Capital Corp who had been investing in Delek Logistics Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $785.43M market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $32.18. About 4,438 shares traded. Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) has risen 14.12% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.12% the S&P500. Some Historical DKL News: 04/04/2018 – DNO ASA DNO.OL – DNO ASA, NORWEGIAN OIL AND GAS OPERATOR, TODAY ANNOUNCED THAT IT HAS AGREED TO ACQUIRE 15.37 PERCENT OF SHARE CAPITAL OF FAROE PETROLEUM PLC FROM DELEK GROUP LTD; 07/05/2018 – Delek Logistics Partners 1Q EPS 59c; 12/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Delek Logistics Partners, LendingTree, KB Financial Group, MagnaChip Semiconductor, Lam; 07/05/2018 – DELEK LOGISTICS PARTNERS LP DKL.N – QTRLY NET INCOME PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT $0.59; 21/03/2018 – DELEK DRILLING 4Q PROFIT $62.7M; 23/04/2018 – DELEK PUBLISHES DRAFT PROSPECTUS FOR `DELEK TAMLUGIM 2012′; 14/03/2018 – Delek Logistics Partners, LP 2017 K-1 Tax Packages Available on Website; 07/05/2018 – DELEK LOGISTICS PARTNERS LP DKL.N – DECLARED QUARTERLY DISTRIBUTION OF $0.75 PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT; INCREASED BY 8.7 PERCENT YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 21/04/2018 – DJ Delek Logistics Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DKL); 21/05/2018 – Delek US Announces Closing of the Sale of its West Coast Asphalt Terminals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.77, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold DKL shares while 6 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 5.21 million shares or 5.00% less from 5.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lpl Financial Lc stated it has 11,438 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Deutsche National Bank Ag has 0% invested in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL). Advisory Research has 0.79% invested in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL). Moreover, Biglari Cap Corp has 0.47% invested in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) for 121,000 shares. Pnc Fincl Services Group Inc Inc invested in 0% or 950 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) for 137,736 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) for 777,705 shares. First Republic holds 8,915 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Raymond James Associate holds 0% or 14,450 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley invested in 78,180 shares or 0% of the stock. Kornitzer Mngmt Ks holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) for 140,000 shares. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada owns 100 shares. Advisory Services Ltd Liability owns 154 shares. Psagot House Limited has invested 0.01% in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL). Wells Fargo Commerce Mn holds 0% or 25,615 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold ZTS shares while 257 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 274 raised stakes. 414.06 million shares or 2.73% less from 425.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fiduciary Trust reported 0.04% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Contravisory Invest reported 1.52% stake. 14,680 were reported by Paradigm Asset Management Co Ltd Liability Com. Cipher Limited Partnership reported 62,589 shares stake. Michigan-based Fishman Jay A Ltd Mi has invested 0% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). South Street Advsrs Limited Liability Com has invested 0.07% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). D E Shaw Co owns 0.24% invested in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) for 1.81M shares. Bessemer Gp has invested 1.14% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Mitsubishi Ufj Holdings Limited accumulated 910 shares or 0.53% of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Communication Limited stated it has 0.12% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Navellier And Assoc invested in 1.56% or 99,593 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) Sa has 161,315 shares. Reilly Financial Limited Company holds 298 shares. Csat Advisory Lp reported 0% of its portfolio in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Mercer Cap Advisers Inc holds 0.23% or 3,475 shares.

Employees Retirement System Of Texas, which manages about $6.63B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) by 2,000 shares to 42,000 shares, valued at $7.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) by 40,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 66,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Flir Sys Inc (NASDAQ:FLIR).

