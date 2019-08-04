Zoetis (ZTS) Shareholder Dana Investment Advisors Has Increased Stake; Valero Energy (VLO) Shareholder Community Financial Services Group Upped Position

Community Financial Services Group Llc increased its stake in Valero Energy Corp (VLO) by 29.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Financial Services Group Llc bought 17,936 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.04% . The institutional investor held 77,978 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.61M, up from 60,042 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Financial Services Group Llc who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.69% or $2.27 during the last trading session, reaching $82.07. About 3.24 million shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 26/04/2018 – Valero and CVR Energy Biofuel Blending Costs Diverge in 1Q 2018; 08/05/2018 – Valero Energy Presenting at Redburn Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – VALERO SAYS BEGINS PLANNED TEXAS CITY REFINERY GASOLINE UNIT OVERHAUL WHILE REPAIRING ALKY UNIT; 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy 2018 Capital Investment Plans Remain at $2.7B; 13/03/2018 – Valero Port Arthur refinery HCU operating normally after restart; 17/05/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – Valero’s Port Arthur, Texas, refinery running at 10 pct above capacity; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY – DON’T THINK THERE ARE SIGNIFICANT OPPORTUNITIES FOR CONSOLIDATION IN THE REFINING BUSINESS – CONF CALL; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY – CONTINUES TO TARGET TOTAL PAYOUT RATIO BETWEEN 40 AND 50 PCT OF ADJ NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES FOR 2018; 26/04/2018 – 95-OCTANE FUEL STANDARD WOULD HELP INDUSTRY COMPETE W/ EVS: VLO

Dana Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Zoetis Inc (ZTS) by 6.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dana Investment Advisors Inc bought 4,056 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.87% . The institutional investor held 63,011 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.34 million, up from 58,955 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Zoetis Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $116.36. About 2.17M shares traded or 14.03% up from the average. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 35.98% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 14/05/2018 – ANATARA LIFESCIENCES LTD – ANNOUNCES EXCLUSIVE GLOBAL LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH ZOETIS; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to buy Abaxis for $1.9 bln in cash; 16/05/2018 – ABAXIS INC – UPON TERMINATION OF MERGER BY CO OR ZOETIS UPON SPECIFIED CONDITIONS, TERMINATION FEE OF $70 MLN MAY BE PAYABLE BY CO TO ZOETIS; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis To Buy Veterinary Diagnostics Company Abaxis For A 16% Premium — MarketWatch; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to buy veterinary diagnostics firm Abaxis for $1.9 bln; 15/05/2018 – Anatara Announces Exclusive Global License Agreement with Zoetis; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis First-Quarter Profit Benefits From Tax Changes; Backs 2018 Guidance; 19/04/2018 – Aratana’s scarcity value driven by product development –; 29/03/2018 – Zoetis to Host Webcast and Conference Call on First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to Buy Veterinary-Diagnostics Company Abaxis for $2 Billion

More notable recent Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Valero Energy Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:VLO – GlobeNewswire” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Update: Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Stock Gained 59% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” published on May 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “PSX or VLO: Which Company’s Likely to Win the IMO 2020 Race? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Valero sued by Texas AG over Port Arthur air quality violations – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $4.48 billion and $2.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 68,094 shares to 1.11 million shares, valued at $30.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 8,331 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 250,227 shares, and cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO).

