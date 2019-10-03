Zoetis (ZTS) Shareholder Cutter & Company Brokerage Has Decreased Its Stake by $41.66 Million; Osmium Partners Has Upped Its Holding in Travelzoo (TZOO) as Stock Value Declined

Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc decreased its stake in Zoetis Inc (ZTS) by 98.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc sold 368,655 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.87% . The institutional investor held 4,270 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $485,000, down from 372,925 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc who had been investing in Zoetis Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $58.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.26% or $2.83 during the last trading session, reaching $122.29. About 1.66 million shares traded. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 35.98% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 19/03/2018 – ZOETIS INC ZTS.N : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 26/04/2018 – Zoetis to Expand Animal Vaccine Research and Manufacturing in Suzhou, China; 19/04/2018 – ZOETIS INC ZTS.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $98 FROM $85; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS SAYS UPON DEAL TERMINATION BY ABAXIS OR CO, TERMINATION FEE OF $70 MLN MAY BE PAYABLE BY ABAXIS – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – Aratana’s scarcity value driven by product development –; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis 1Q Adj EPS 75c; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS INC – EXPECTS TRANSACTION TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN 2019; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS TO BUY ABAXIS FOR US $83/SHR IN CASH; 15/05/2018 – Zoetis Declares Third Quarter 2018 Dividend; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis Expects to Complete Acquisition Before End 2018

Osmium Partners Llc increased its stake in Travelzoo (TZOO) by 779.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osmium Partners Llc bought 584,574 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.86% . The hedge fund held 659,574 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.18M, up from 75,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osmium Partners Llc who had been investing in Travelzoo for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $122.17 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.38% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $10.41. About 37,027 shares traded. Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) has declined 1.33% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.33% the S&P500. Some Historical TZOO News: 16/03/2018 – Travelzoo to Broadcast St. Patrick’s Day Parade from Ireland on Facebook Live; 05/03/2018 Travelzoo Announces Share Repurchase Program; 20/04/2018 – DJ Travelzoo, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TZOO); 25/04/2018 – Travelzoo 1Q EPS 20c; 07/03/2018 – Travelzoo and ITB Survey: 90% of Travellers are Not Yet Ready for the Future of Travel; 19/03/2018 – Travelzoo Survey: 2018 to See Africa Boom among Avid Chinese Travelers; 25/04/2018 – Travelzoo 1Q Rev $30.9M; 03/05/2018 – Travelzoo Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Ellie Hirschhorn Joins Travelzoo as General Manager, U.S

Analysts await Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.89 earnings per share, up 7.23% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.83 per share. ZTS’s profit will be $425.03M for 34.35 P/E if the $0.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual earnings per share reported by Zoetis Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.11% negative EPS growth.

Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc, which manages about $412.24 million and $321.48M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO) by 6,954 shares to 13,260 shares, valued at $1.14 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) by 5,126 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,144 shares, and has risen its stake in Livent Corp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 43 investors sold ZTS shares while 278 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 248 raised stakes. 413.40 million shares or 0.16% less from 414.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cohen Capital Mgmt Inc reported 11,074 shares stake. Howe & Rusling invested in 0.01% or 735 shares. Pennsylvania Trust has invested 0.39% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma holds 0.96% or 57,187 shares in its portfolio. Bessemer Ltd Liability has invested 0.51% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Princeton Strategies Gru Limited Co owns 1.9% invested in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) for 66,082 shares. Mckinley Carter Wealth reported 4,051 shares. Alexandria Cap Ltd Liability reported 5,026 shares. Vision has invested 1.25% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Huntington State Bank invested 0.01% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Dsm Cap Prtn reported 1.95M shares. Mariner Ltd Llc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) for 35,657 shares. Nomura Asset Management Co Limited invested in 329,738 shares or 0.37% of the stock. Balyasny Asset invested in 0.1% or 138,560 shares. Blair William Communication Il has 1.55% invested in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) for 2.38 million shares.

