Zoetis (ZTS) Shareholder Cutter & Company Brokerage Has Increased Its Stake; As Ptc (PTC) Stock Declined, Amp Capital Investors LTD Increased Holding

Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc increased its stake in Zoetis Inc (ZTS) by 12155.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc bought 369,882 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 372,925 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.54 million, up from 3,043 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc who had been investing in Zoetis Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $113.31. About 1.45 million shares traded. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 21.15% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.72% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 15/05/2018 – Anatara Announces Exclusive Global License Agreement with Zoetis; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to buy veterinary diagnostics company Abaxis for $2bn; 14/05/2018 – ANATARA LIFESCIENCES LTD – ANNOUNCES EXCLUSIVE GLOBAL LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH ZOETIS; 15/05/2018 – ANATARA REPORTS EXCLUSIVE GLOBAL LICENSE PACT WITH ZOETIS; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis: Purchase Price of $83 Per Shr in Cash, or Approximately $2B in Aggregate; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis 1Q EPS 72c; 16/05/2018 – S&P: Zoetis Rating Reflects Expectation That Leverage Will Remain in 2x-3x Range in 2018-2019; 25/04/2018 – ZOETIS INC ZTS.N : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $94 FROM $89; 15/05/2018 – Zoetis Declares Third Quarter 2018 Dividend; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to buy Abaxis for $1.9 bln in cash

Amp Capital Investors Ltd increased its stake in Ptc Inc (PTC) by 45.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amp Capital Investors Ltd bought 9,040 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 28,940 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.62M, up from 19,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amp Capital Investors Ltd who had been investing in Ptc Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $91.07. About 693,160 shares traded. PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) has risen 0.83% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.60% the S&P500. Some Historical PTC News: 18/04/2018 – PTC 2Q EPS 7c; 27/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Ptc India Financial Services Ltd. – Statement Of Debt Securities/Ncds For Period Ended March 2018; 16/05/2018 – PTC INDIA 4Q TOTAL COSTS 39.3B RUPEES; 17/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from PTC India for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 22/03/2018 – HARK PTC REPORTS 15.12% INTEREST IN PETROFAC; 18/04/2018 – PTC Sees FY EPS 31c-EPS 38c; 18/04/2018 – PTC INC PTC.O – SEES FY’18 EPS (GAAP) $0.31 -$0.38; 08/05/2018 – PTC Inc. Presenting at Conference May 15; 02/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Ptc India Financial Services Ltd. – Payment Of Interest; 08/03/2018 – Staples Solutions Goes Live with PTC’s Retail Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) Solution

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold ZTS shares while 257 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 274 raised stakes. 414.06 million shares or 2.73% less from 425.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Harvey Inv Com Limited Liability Corp owns 0.87% invested in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) for 50,242 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 758,932 shares. Guggenheim Capital Lc holds 126,446 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Axiom Investors Ltd De invested in 289,245 shares. Cipher Capital Limited Partnership holds 0.5% or 62,589 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund has invested 0.82% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Moreover, Jacobs Ca has 1.91% invested in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Daiwa Sb Invs Ltd, a Japan-based fund reported 143,517 shares. First Quadrant Lp Ca invested in 4,022 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Carlson Cap Lp holds 0.11% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) or 62,177 shares. Investec Asset North America Inc holds 4,409 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 0.46% or 1.45M shares in its portfolio. Ingalls And Snyder Limited Liability, New York-based fund reported 12,289 shares. Oxbow Advisors holds 3,290 shares. Cadence Ltd Co holds 0.11% or 12,358 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold PTC shares while 112 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 67.38 million shares or 3.96% less from 70.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hanseatic Management Services accumulated 10,865 shares. Sit Inv Associate has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Credit Suisse Ag owns 855,203 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Sei Invs Comm holds 59,102 shares. New York-based Braun Stacey Associate has invested 0.49% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). State Street Corporation invested in 201,670 shares or 0% of the stock. Alps Advsrs, Colorado-based fund reported 5,821 shares. Da Davidson accumulated 3,767 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested 0% of its portfolio in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Plante Moran Advsr owns 27 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Marshall Wace Llp stated it has 0.57% of its portfolio in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Cornerstone Advisors holds 65 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Qs Limited Liability owns 1,100 shares. Nantahala Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.42% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Eam Invsts Limited Liability Company holds 85,198 shares or 0.51% of its portfolio.

Amp Capital Investors Ltd, which manages about $17.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 48,192 shares to 234,450 shares, valued at $5.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mylan N V (NASDAQ:MYL) by 10,962 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 628,303 shares, and cut its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise C.